WHAT IS GOING ON? MORE FROM SUSAN KOKINDA, MATT EHRET, QANON, CATHERINE AUSTIN FITTS, MATT EHRET (again), AND ME. Elsa's Quest 13
What keeps - just slightly - coming into my mind is the question: what is going on? More specifically, what is this thing I am watching? Trump, Netanyahu, Starmer of the UK, the southern US border, ICE, Venezuela - and tying for first place, the gruesome grizzly revealing Epstein files (where much is missing - “hacked”) and Iran Iran Iran - where huge numbers of the people of Iran and Iranians outside Iran are celebrating, including with Israelis, but huge amounts of what is coming into my inbox is full of non-stop outrage at the US and Israeli bombing of Iran, along with killing of a good chunk of Iran’s political leaders, starting with their top leader. Some people believe the next World War has started. That does not resonate with me. But I am not privy to insider information, just have an inner sense that this is not the case.
What is going on? Here’s what I have for you:
the analysis of Susan Kokinda, ever optimistic,
Matt Ehret’s disagreement with her,
a QAnon perspective,
the analysis of Catherine Austin Fitts,
a statement from Matt Ehret,
and my own sense of what may matter most.
Susan Kokinda: Trump is destroying - now has destroyed - the British Empire, which has kept world control until now. She has commented on Trump’s distancing himself from Starmer, after Starmer took a very long time before agreeing to let US forces use the Chagos air base. Her headline: UK Dumped. She sees Trump’s action as breaking even more from the hold of the British Empire. From her perspective, it looks as if Starmer’s move played into Trump’s hands, gave him yet more reason to distance himself.
As for what has been happening with Iran, for her that again relates to the destruction of the British Empire:
This is not Iraq 2.0. Trump isn't dismantling a state to install puppets. He's clearing the last obstacle to the Board of Peace — the $2 trillion Gulf investment, the Abraham Accords expansion, the rebuilding of Gaza. The Mullahs were the final piece on the British chessboard, and they're being removed.
As for the Epstein files, as far as I have noticed, these are not a focus.
_____________________
Matt Ehret does not agree.
Don’t buy into anyone saying that Iran is the City of London.
It is a hypnotic induction, with absolutely nothing to back it up.
In order for everyone to properly appreciate how Iran adopted this important strategic paradigm shift which made it a target for destruction by those same Anglo-American forces that did 9/11, that launched false flag anthrax attacks, that created a global network of bioweapons labs, that unleashed regime change color revolutions and kinetic carpet bombings of entire nations resulting in millions of dead civilians since 1997, I highly encourage you to read Cynthia’s three part essay series on Iran’s Century and a Half Fight for Sovereignty.
His whole piece is well worth reading:
matthewehret.substack.com/p/how-maga-influencers-are-morphing
_____________________
To move on to the Epstein files:
Someone who is a huge QAnon fan (can’t find the source at the moment). What is happening with the Epstein files is a deliberate slow reveal to slowly awaken the sleeping masses, who could not handle anything faster.
_____________________
Catherine Austin Fitts. Her evaluation of what is going on (and that of so many others) is that the control grid to enslave all humans is getting closer and closer - which it very obviously is. This is what must be dealt with, above all else.
_____________________
Matt Ehret. I’ve already cited him once. But here is something utterly different. It was a delight to come upon it. So here is what delighted me from Matt Ehret:
I contend that it is in the domain of culture, of science, of the arts, and of music that the essential solution is to be found.
I have been struck by the lack of attention to creativity among so many awake people. I believe this lack starves us, diminishes parts of us. For years I was one of the people with very little time or energy for creativity. Recently I have been pulling a considerable part of my own attention to creative stuff. I remember back to decades when creative things were at the very top of my interests and priorities. Currently I’m grateful to the friend who keeps bringing various artists to my attention - in other words, this matters, not just the public political and social landscape.
_____________________
Elsa. There is one thing I will add. A big question is: how do we not feed the monsters (Reiner’s term)? They are, for instance, experts at pitting us against each other, stirring up old angers and hatreds and discontents - and, it’s my sense, feeding on our anger and hatreds and discontents.
I believe that one huge thing we can do to lessen how much we feed the monsters is to lessen our own load of anger and resentment and outrage and greed and hatred and despair and shame - and also lessen rigid certainty that we are right.
I know that when I meet someone who, soon after we meet, launches into how they hate the current US admin, or love the current US admin, something in me pulls back. I often have the sense there is no curiosity, and no space for a conversation about various viewpoints - like what I have presented here.
I recently came across Cognomovement, which focuses on releasing old stuck points, embedded traumas. We don’t need to explore the past. We don’t need to understand where the feelings came from or how they got stuck within us. We can just release the damage. We benefit hugely in many ways, as stuck emotions trap so much of our energy.
Another way of not feeding the monsters is through nourishing the parts of ourselves that align with love and care - for instance, by listening to something or looking at an image or doing something that brings to the fore our loving and caring side.
Here is one such work, Come to the Garden:
https://elsasemporium.com/come-to-the-garden.html
Nourishing our caring side - very different from getting caught in some rigid position and anger: (image from Matt Ehret):
And now, it’s your turn. What are you seeing? Are you looking? Are you curious? Is there anything you do to encourage a good outcome?
_______________________
Posted Mar 4, 2026
World run by monsters.
Divide and rule! Agents provocateurs anyone, FALSE FLAGS, propaganda social engineering psyops? Keeping us proles at each others' throats while the globalist technocrat predators laugh all the way to the BIS and The Bank of Rothschild's!
Congress recently passed a BRUTAL BETRAYAL BILL that robs from the poor and neediest to give more to the rapacious rich and psychotic murderous Military Industrial Complex, NOT what Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness and promoting The General Welfare is supposed to be!
We the People must restore The Constitutional Republic!
Life everywhere is being assaulted by THE TECHNOCRATIC OMNIWAR! RESIST! DO NOT CONSENT TO ALL THINGS DIGITAL, 'SMART', AI, 5G, NO CASH - ALL OF IT! dhughes.substack.com Technocrat ruling class psychos get a sadistic thrill from their powers over life and death and hurting all who stand in their way and they need the resources worldwide to build their digital total slavery control grids (herd survivors into 15 minute city digital prisons)!
AI is designed to be anti-human/anti-life programmed by technocrat control freak psychos - garbage in = garbage out. Everyone got along just fine without all these absurd and downright satanic electronic gadgets that did not exist until recently. NOBODY NEEDS THIS AI CRAP!
HELL NO TO GENESIS MISSION/STARGATE/DEEPSEEK! HELL NO TO AI! technocracy.news
This horrifying Congress Critters, Governor 'Gulag' Hochul, Gates, Governor 'Gruesome Newscum', 'Lone Scum', Soros, 'Benedict' Biden and Harris and even Trump, Vance, and 'Ramaswampy' et al are blatant fully owned and operated puppets of their globalist technocrat parasite masters same as other numerous 'PUBLIC SERPENTS' infesting by design from above, the bureaucratic apparatus.
The monsters in human skin suits who rule the world get a sadistic vampiric thrill and boost from perpetrating the vilest most demonic crimes against the most vulnerable (babies and small children) and then corrupting the system to get away with it scot free! We the People must stop them, there are a lot more of us than them!
BURN BACK BETTER!
Anyone with 2 brain cells would know that 'NET ZERO' is an utterly insane off the charts idiocy, an absolute mathematical, physical, statistical and practical impossibility that can never be achieved or exist in reality!
Electricity has to come from somewhere, and the only reliable sources are coal, oil and gas (nukes don't cut it, the radioactive waste is too poisonous).
The 'CLIMATE CHAOS' fraud is the excuse and propaganda misdirection justifying attacks on farming and food, concealing a profoundly inimical globalist genocidal enslavement scheme.
Do you want to live in the squalor and drudgery and misery of the pre-industrial age? HELL NO!
HANDS OFF MY GAS STOVE! I LOVE MY GAS STOVE! Ever try to cook on an electric stove - absolute nightmare!
Can't say this often enough! CLIMATE CHANGE IS AN EVEN WORSE FRAUD THAN THE PLANSCAMDEMIC! SO-CALLED GREEN TECH IS A GIGANTIC SCAM! MINING AND MANUFACTURING 'GREEN' PRODUCTS NEEDS COAL, GAS AND OIL AND MINING RARE MINERALS IS MORE ENVIRONMENTALLY TOXIC AND DESTRUCTIVE THAN LEGACY PRODUCTS. SCREW YOUR DAMNED GREEN GRIFT AGENDA! climateviewer.com
CREATIVITY! ARTISTRY! IMAGINATION! SPIRITUALITY! HUMOR! LOVING KINDNESS! These are the best ways to fight THEM!
I also have a landline, a wired laptop and a wired monitor screen, and I never had or will have those infernal mobile devices designed to enslave you. I also use cash as much as possible, no cash is TOTAL SLAVERY.
It is heartbreaking to witness the holocausts happening and so many fellow citizens are brainwashed/bamboozled by the propaganda media, they are oblivious!
MISTAKES WERE NOT MADE! THEY can't get rid of the 'useless eaters' fast enough!
Peddling pure poison! Folks have to wake up to reality: health comes from organic diet, daily exercise and clean living and never from a needle or a pill except in dire, rare traumatic injuries.
It was NEVER about health! The Powers That Should Not Be were ALWAYS about they want you DEAD or a SLAVE! This is a painful truth to accept but we the people must wake up and fight back! And toxic injections/pills were/are a huge part of their arsenal! And kinetic military ops!
Can't say this often enough! The Military/Industrial Complex and the Biowarfare/industrial Complex, WEF agenda and the evils assaulting humanity are from one and the same source - it is the 99% against the diabolical GREED of the 0.01% who should not be in charge of anything!
Please check out this substack! ponerology.substack.com
JAB INJURIES: GROSS CALAMARI BLOOD CLOTS/AUTISM TSUNAMI/SADS/TURBO CANCER/BIZARRE TERMINAL ILLNESSES: More tragic victims of the ruling parasite genocidal enslavement agenda, sacrificed on the altar of psychopathic greed and hatred of humanity.
And BIG pHARMa is an arsenal making permanently sickly addicted slaves dependent on their products - the complete opposite of actual health.
Can't say this often enough!
SCREW THE HYPOCHONDRIA GERMAPHOBIC FEAR HYSTERIA! DO NOT CONSENT! Avian flu is for the birds! RESIST!
KEEP FIGHTING! All the perps who pushed this greatest crime against humanity, all the way down to the local level, must get their comeuppances!
Proudly ANTI-VAXX! Reiterating for the sake of newbies and to support this post.
Ban all vaccine jabs! There has never been a 'safe and effective' vaccine since Edward Jenner's fraud over 200 years ago as per 'Dissolving Illusions' by Suzanne Humphries and 'Turtles All the Way Down' by Anonymous. Health can never come from a needle or pills, but from healthy eating, healthy exercise and healthy living! virustruth.net
PSYCHOPATHS! MEGALOMANIACS!
Bless and thank you for doing what you do.