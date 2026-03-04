What keeps - just slightly - coming into my mind is the question: what is going on? More specifically, what is this thing I am watching? Trump, Netanyahu, Starmer of the UK, the southern US border, ICE, Venezuela - and tying for first place, the gruesome grizzly revealing Epstein files (where much is missing - “hacked”) and Iran Iran Iran - where huge numbers of the people of Iran and Iranians outside Iran are celebrating, including with Israelis, but huge amounts of what is coming into my inbox is full of non-stop outrage at the US and Israeli bombing of Iran, along with killing of a good chunk of Iran’s political leaders, starting with their top leader. Some people believe the next World War has started. That does not resonate with me. But I am not privy to insider information, just have an inner sense that this is not the case.

What is going on? Here’s what I have for you:

the analysis of Susan Kokinda, ever optimistic,

Matt Ehret’s disagreement with her,

a QAnon perspective,

the analysis of Catherine Austin Fitts,

a statement from Matt Ehret,

and my own sense of what may matter most.

Susan Kokinda: Trump is destroying - now has destroyed - the British Empire, which has kept world control until now. She has commented on Trump’s distancing himself from Starmer, after Starmer took a very long time before agreeing to let US forces use the Chagos air base. Her headline: UK Dumped. She sees Trump’s action as breaking even more from the hold of the British Empire. From her perspective, it looks as if Starmer’s move played into Trump’s hands, gave him yet more reason to distance himself.

As for what has been happening with Iran, for her that again relates to the destruction of the British Empire:

This is not Iraq 2.0. Trump isn't dismantling a state to install puppets. He's clearing the last obstacle to the Board of Peace — the $2 trillion Gulf investment, the Abraham Accords expansion, the rebuilding of Gaza. The Mullahs were the final piece on the British chessboard, and they're being removed.

As for the Epstein files, as far as I have noticed, these are not a focus.

_____________________

Matt Ehret does not agree.

Don’t buy into anyone saying that Iran is the City of London. It is a hypnotic induction, with absolutely nothing to back it up. In order for everyone to properly appreciate how Iran adopted this important strategic paradigm shift which made it a target for destruction by those same Anglo-American forces that did 9/11, that launched false flag anthrax attacks, that created a global network of bioweapons labs, that unleashed regime change color revolutions and kinetic carpet bombings of entire nations resulting in millions of dead civilians since 1997, I highly encourage you to read Cynthia’s three part essay series on Iran’s Century and a Half Fight for Sovereignty.

His whole piece is well worth reading:

matthewehret.substack.com/p/how-maga-influencers-are-morphing

_____________________

To move on to the Epstein files:

Someone who is a huge QAnon fan (can’t find the source at the moment). What is happening with the Epstein files is a deliberate slow reveal to slowly awaken the sleeping masses, who could not handle anything faster.

_____________________

Catherine Austin Fitts. Her evaluation of what is going on (and that of so many others) is that the control grid to enslave all humans is getting closer and closer - which it very obviously is. This is what must be dealt with, above all else.

_____________________

Matt Ehret. I’ve already cited him once. But here is something utterly different. It was a delight to come upon it. So here is what delighted me from Matt Ehret:

I contend that it is in the domain of culture, of science, of the arts, and of music that the essential solution is to be found.

I have been struck by the lack of attention to creativity among so many awake people. I believe this lack starves us, diminishes parts of us. For years I was one of the people with very little time or energy for creativity. Recently I have been pulling a considerable part of my own attention to creative stuff. I remember back to decades when creative things were at the very top of my interests and priorities. Currently I’m grateful to the friend who keeps bringing various artists to my attention - in other words, this matters, not just the public political and social landscape.

_____________________

Elsa. There is one thing I will add. A big question is: how do we not feed the monsters (Reiner’s term)? They are, for instance, experts at pitting us against each other, stirring up old angers and hatreds and discontents - and, it’s my sense, feeding on our anger and hatreds and discontents.

I believe that one huge thing we can do to lessen how much we feed the monsters is to lessen our own load of anger and resentment and outrage and greed and hatred and despair and shame - and also lessen rigid certainty that we are right.

I know that when I meet someone who, soon after we meet, launches into how they hate the current US admin, or love the current US admin, something in me pulls back. I often have the sense there is no curiosity, and no space for a conversation about various viewpoints - like what I have presented here.

I recently came across Cognomovement, which focuses on releasing old stuck points, embedded traumas. We don’t need to explore the past. We don’t need to understand where the feelings came from or how they got stuck within us. We can just release the damage. We benefit hugely in many ways, as stuck emotions trap so much of our energy.

Another way of not feeding the monsters is through nourishing the parts of ourselves that align with love and care - for instance, by listening to something or looking at an image or doing something that brings to the fore our loving and caring side.

Here is one such work, Come to the Garden:

https://elsasemporium.com/come-to-the-garden.html

Nourishing our caring side - very different from getting caught in some rigid position and anger: (image from Matt Ehret):

And now, it’s your turn. What are you seeing? Are you looking? Are you curious? Is there anything you do to encourage a good outcome?

_______________________

