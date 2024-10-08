Send in the clowns. A song from A Little Night Music, from Sondheim.

This is different. Clownshow definition, according to a quick online search: a chaotic situation, a disorganized or mismanaged mess, when people are really screwing up an activity that should be fairly straight forward.

But that isn’t what people seem to mean, when they use the term. As I have heard people use the term, they mean that we are watching a show, that we are to be gripped by the show, the clownshow: that definitely Biden and Kamala and Zelensky and Macron, etc, are puppets. According to many people, Trump and Musk and Tucker and McCullough and Alex Jones and just about everyone else are also puppets, doing what they are scripted to do - including that the first assassination attempt on Trump was staged.

What is going on?

I am not certain. I am just trying to see what is best for me to do, in what I pay attention to in my writings and in the choices I make in my life.

Others have done much more in terms of figuring out who is behind all this. I very much appreciate these efforts. I have learned massively these past few years.

Others - sometimes the same others - have done massively more in terms of exploring which of the figures we see is a puppet and who is, at least partly, having agency (free will). I’m not sure. But that isn’t what I give most of my time to.

Here I have just a few comments - on hurricanes and forest fires, and on whether Trump and Musk and Tucker are part of the clownshow.

Hurricanes and forest fires. These are real. The evil is visible to anyone able to acknowledge what is going on. But from all the evidence I have seen, most of the recent forest fires, as well as hurricanes and earthquakes, are not natural but created - human-engineered. Further, in the case of hurricanes, they are steered by people (and/or aliens) using advanced technology. In all cases, horrific catastrophic events are sold to the mainstream public as natural, or the outcome of man-made global warming (definitely not deliberate intervention).

My personal involvement has been with one tiny part of this - the manifestly false charges (according to all the evidence) against Ed Wackerman, the disabled senior arrested for setting a forest fire which scores 10 out of 10 for the anomalies associated with unnatural fires.

Other than that, I have learned what I could, and I have cared, and sometimes posted.

Most recently with the massively devastating hurricane Helene, like so many of us, I have been struck by the outrageous deliberate obstruction of help by the authorities, and the lack of anything like adequate government response to help survivors - to rescue, to bring wood and water and shelter, to bring communication possibilities. That is real. I have been following the coverage in the alternative media.

And that brings me to Musk, who has not only sent over 500 Starlinks to the devastated areas, but has posted messages from an employee on obstruction by the authorities - the same kind of obstruction that many other volunteers have also noted.

Is he a puppet, who will in the end be with the Predators?

Or is he truly for freedom of speech and for human well-being?

The same for Trump. Is he a puppet put forward as a hero, or is he the real thing - flawed but basically on the side of the American people, even heroically so?

I will not attempt to answer. I am more inclined to believe they have at least some agency, that they care and are acting because they care. But I have no certainty.

My own answer is to find what I can do, and get in there and do it. That has included giving time to:

- over the past year, 2 big concerns - Reiner Fuellmich and Ed Wackerman;

- for a long time, exploring and interviewing and writing about what is going on in many areas, including through Truth Summits;

- other things and people that grip my attention, like the UN and like laws in the works against freedom of speech;

- other huge interests, like how do we flourish, despite all that is going on, including how do we best undo the impact of the traumas most of us are living through, so we’re not frozen or appeasing, and so we don’t feel powerless;

- my poetry and other creative writings - like A STORY, which has been largely left aside the past 2 months, as I have responded to what is likely looming - a financial meltdown.

All of it relates to our being able to flourish.

I am one of 8 billion or so.

A question for each of us. How do I best use this gift of time that I have?



Elsa



Posted October 8, 2024