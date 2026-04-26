People were throwing around the term, color revolution, and for quite a while I didn’t know quite what this was. I knew it was a bad thing sold to us as a good thing.

I’ve also long known that the CIA and other US 3-letter agencies were doing covert regime changes around the world, and are now doing the same, as much as possible, on their home turf, against the current American regime.

But I never had things laid out clearly enough for me to be able to explain to someone else.

Then into my inbox this morning came a post from Unbecoming, who has masses of medical info, and is also a general knowledge (truth) collector and conveyor.

I am very glad to be able to pass this to you. Everything is laid out, starting from the creation of the formula and its first, highly successful, use, on to the many further times it has been used.

I will start here with the explanation for six-year-olds {bolding mine):

A big country wants what’s inside a small country. Maybe it’s oil. Maybe it’s a place to put soldiers. Maybe the small country has a leader who said “no” when the big country asked for something. The big country used to send soldiers to take what it wanted. But sending soldiers is expensive. Soldiers die. People at home get angry and ask why. The newspapers write bad things. Other countries get scared. So the big country found a smarter way. A man named Gene wrote a book. The book is a list of 198 ways to make people in a small country angry at their own leader. Some of the ways are simple, like wearing the same colour shirts and painting words on walls. Some are bigger, like getting lots of people to stand in the main square for weeks and weeks and refuse to go home. The big country pays for the book to be turned into all the different languages of the small countries it wants something from. It pays for trainers — special teachers who fly the smartest young people from the small country to a hotel in another country and teach them all 198 ways from the book. It pays for the spray paint. It pays for the stickers. It pays for the website. It pays for famous television channels to send cameras to film the angry people, but only from the right side, so they look brave instead of paid. The young people who got trained go home and start a club. The club has a clever name like “Enough!” or “It’s Time!” The club has a fist as its picture. Every club in every country has the same fist, but most people don’t notice because the clubs have different names. The young people start doing the things from the book. They wear the colour shirts. They paint the words. They stand in the square. They tell the newspapers their leader is a bad man. The big country’s newspapers say so too. The big country’s friends in other countries say so too. Soon a lot of people believe it, even people who liked the leader before. The leader gets confused. He doesn’t know who is paid and who isn’t. He doesn’t know that the people in the square have a book telling them what to do tomorrow, and the day after, and the day after that. He thinks his own people just got tired of him. Eventually the leader gives up, or runs away, or is pushed out. A new leader takes his place. The new leader is somebody the big country chose a long time ago. Sometimes the big country even has a phone call where they say out loud which person they want, and that person becomes the leader three weeks later. The big country gets what it wanted. The oil. The place for soldiers. The “yes” instead of the “no.” The small country usually does not get what it was promised. The new leader is often worse than the old one. The country sometimes falls apart. Sometimes there is a war. The young people who started the club find out years later that they were the spray paint, not the painters. That is what this essay is about. The book exists. The trainers exist. The fist exists. The fact that the same things happen in country after country, with the same fist and the same colour shirts and the same kind of square, is not a coincidence. It is a recipe. The recipe has been used at least thirteen times.

If you don’t know the details of the playbook …

If you’ve believed (even somewhat) that something like Black Lives Matter - or something more current, like the protest against ICE - were spontaneous …

Orr even if you’d just like a refresher on the details …

I’d strongly recommend you read the full post on COLOR REVOLUTION DECODED:

Link: unbekoming.substack.com/p/color-revolutions-decoded

This information is all available, and has been since 14 months after the first use of the formula … but it is also generally unknown, especially by those caught within, or anyway supportive of, a supposedly spontaneous color revolution.

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Elsa’s Quest: https://elsasquest.com

Past posts: https://elsasquest.com/past-posts.html

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Posted April 26, 2026