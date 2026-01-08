AND WHAT ABOUT YOU, MY FRIEND? WHAT IS YOUR QUEST? Elsa's Quest 8
It’s the middle of the night. I fell asleep very early.
Now I’m awake. I’ve made myself a coffee and in the quiet of the night, I come to words.
And what about you, my friend, what about you?
I have been thinking and writing about my quest. And that brings me to wonder about you and your quest.
Here are the words I came to. There is a melody. I’ve recorded it, so I don’t forget it. But for now, the words.
AND WHAT ABOUT YOU, MY FRIEND,
WHAT ABOUT YOU?
I know that I care, my friend,
I care and I do,
as well as I can, my friend,
for love and for truth
and what about you, my friend,
what about you
tell me, my friend,
what about you
what do you do, my friend,
day after day
year after year
do you despair, my friend,
do you fear
what makes your heart sing
what makes your heart smile
what do you love, my friend
what do you protect
what do you detect
what do you say
what do you search for
do you pray
whom do you love, my friend,
for whom would you die
for what would you lay down
my friend,
your life
and why oh why
what about you, my friend,
what about you
tell me, my friend,
what about you
do you rejoice, my friend,
do you give voice, my friend,
to thoughts, hopes, fears
do you think, ponder, wonder
do you do, my friend,
your best to learn
your best not to fear
your best to act, to do
to have courage
to live fully
for yourself
for all you love
for love and for truth
I know that I care, my friend,
I care and I do,
as well as I can, my friend,
for love and for truth
that is my quest
and what about you, my friend,
what about you
tell me, my friend,
what about you
Elsa
Jan 8, 2026
© copyright Elsa Schieder, 2026, all rights reserved
That is my question to you: what about you? What is your quest? Is it for a quiet life, in peace? Is it for love around you? Is it for adventure? Is it to be part of . . . whatever?
what about you, my friend,
what about you
tell me, my friend,
what about you
Elsa
Elsa’s Quest: https://elsasquest.com
Past posts: https://elsasquest.com/past-posts.html
Your Quest: https://truthsummit.substack.com/what-about-you
