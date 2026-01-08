It’s the middle of the night. I fell asleep very early.

Now I’m awake. I’ve made myself a coffee and in the quiet of the night, I come to words.

And what about you, my friend, what about you?

I have been thinking and writing about my quest. And that brings me to wonder about you and your quest.

Here are the words I came to. There is a melody. I’ve recorded it, so I don’t forget it. But for now, the words.

________________________

AND WHAT ABOUT YOU, MY FRIEND,

WHAT ABOUT YOU?

I know that I care, my friend,

I care and I do,

as well as I can, my friend,

for love and for truth

and what about you, my friend,

what about you

tell me, my friend,

what about you



what do you do, my friend,

day after day

year after year

do you despair, my friend,

do you fear

what makes your heart sing

what makes your heart smile

what do you love, my friend

what do you protect

what do you detect

what do you say

what do you search for

do you pray

whom do you love, my friend,

for whom would you die

for what would you lay down

my friend,

your life

and why oh why



what about you, my friend,

what about you

tell me, my friend,

what about you



do you rejoice, my friend,

do you give voice, my friend,

to thoughts, hopes, fears

do you think, ponder, wonder



do you do, my friend,

your best to learn

your best not to fear

your best to act, to do

to have courage

to live fully

for yourself

for all you love

for love and for truth



I know that I care, my friend,

I care and I do,

as well as I can, my friend,

for love and for truth

that is my quest

and what about you, my friend,

what about you

tell me, my friend,

what about you

Elsa

Jan 8, 2026

© copyright Elsa Schieder, 2026, all rights reserved

___________________

That is my question to you: what about you? What is your quest? Is it for a quiet life, in peace? Is it for love around you? Is it for adventure? Is it to be part of . . . whatever?

what about you, my friend,

what about you

tell me, my friend,

what about you

Elsa

___________________________

Elsa’s Quest: https://elsasquest.com

Past posts: https://elsasquest.com/past-posts.html

Your Quest: https://truthsummit.substack.com/what-about-you



___________________________

_______________________

