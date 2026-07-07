THE USA at 250. SUSAN KOKINDA. The PURSUIT OF HAPPINESS. Forget John Locke. Instead, LEIBNIZ.
Sometimes doors open into universes we hadn’t known existed.
The right to the pursuit of happiness, vs the right to own property;
The British Empire economic system (pauperism and depopulation) vs the American system (liberty and prosperity).
I’m not from the States, still I suppose I would have guessed that, yes, the US has a constitution. But what is in it, who does it come from, and why does that matter? A dozen years ago, I didn’t have a clue. I remember the conversation that changed all that. I said something that showed I knew nothing. Someone who knew a lot gave me a brilliant introduction to the American Constitution and, among other things, why it mattered hugely, having the right to THE PURSUIT OF HAPPINESS enshrined in it. I had never heard of that as a right, let alone that it was in any Constitution.
A door was opened, and I stepped into another universe.
Recently Susan Kokinda has given me more knowledge, very important knowledge. The standard teaching is that the US Constitution draws on John Locke. Susan: NO. That is misinformation. Yes, the rough drafts began with John Locke. BUT his emphasis on the right to own property (which is still in the Constitution) was replaced, in the powerful opening, with words written by Thomas Jefferson: the right to THE PURSUIT OF HAPPINESS.
Life, liberty and THE RIGHT TO THE PURSUIT OF HAPPINESS.
That does not come from Locke at all, but from someone who has been erased from general awareness: Leibniz. Gottfried Leibniz - that was Jefferson’s source.
Life, liberty and the right to property. Very very different from life, liberty and the right to the pursuit of happiness.
I’m in another universe.
Recently Kokinda has, week after week, been contrasting 2 other things: 2 economic systems - the British Empire system and the original American system. The former leads, in her analysis, to pauperism and depopulation, including by taking jobs away from the US .The latter leads to liberty and prosperity, in part by bringing jobs back to the US. It is a very different - for me anyway - vision of what is going on.
Here are the powerful opening words of a recent post:
250 years ago we declared independence from the British Empire. 125 years ago, they stole it back—and erased the evidence.
This July 4th, Trump is reclaiming what McKinley died for: the American System.
Here are the words again, plus her message (17 min). (When I clicked, I did get to the video. Otherwise, I’ve given the link below.)
LINK: x.com/PrometheanActn/status/2073361186733600866/mediaviewer
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And then, here is Trump speaking of something that is, for most people, a more familiar enemy, Communism.
LINK: x.com/PapiTrumpo/status/2073491850254577835
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What do I want to leave you with?
Rule Number One of the 12 Rules for Survival from Laurence Gonzales: Perceive and believe.
An ever shorter Rule Number One from Elsa’s Full Flourishing: Perceive.
Perceive. This is exactly what is omitted from the whole New Age approach which puts, first and foremost, The Law of Attraction. Oh, there’s a 20 foot drop right in front of you, lots of dead bodies down below. No, no, just focus on what you want to attract. Oh, too bad, you just had quite a nasty fall. Better luck next time around.
It is my conviction that the Nasties (Reiner’s word: the Monsters) have flooded the media with messages about the Law of Attraction because it omits so much that is crucial for survival.
Susan Kokinda has, for decades, being doing her best to perceive and to spread her perceptions.
Is she right? I don’t know how right she is about a lot of things. I don’t know enought about all she is talking about. She is definitely right that the intellectual source for the American constitution was not Locke but Leibniz. She has also spent over 5 decades looking and trying to see accurately.
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PS. Here is more from PrometheanAction on Locke vs Leibnitz, and then a comment from me:
The real divide of the era wasn’t about tea or stamps. It was theological — a fight over human nature itself.
Locke’s man is a blank slate: born with no disposition toward good or evil, stumbling into society through arbitrary contracts. A good deal or a bad deal — nothing in him points one way or the other.
The opposing view, carried by Gottfried Leibniz, holds that man is born with a disposition toward the good, made in the image of God — and that the moral order isn’t arbitrary at all. Government’s purpose is to discover God’s intention and extend the greatest happiness possible.
I don’t see things quite the same way. I believe it does not matter how we got here (creation, evolution, whatever). It matters: what do we need to live as well as possible. So I completely agree that the moral order isn’t arbitrary. It relates to reality - what do we need to live as well as possible?
PPS. If you should want to listen to or read Trump’s full speech:
TO READ: https://assets.newsweek.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/07/Trump-July-4-2026-speech.pdf
TO WATCH :
LINK: www.youtube.com/watch?v=PJHHNwn1L0o
BELOW: That isn’t fire, by the way, but fireworks.
Another by the way, as I said at the start, I’m not American - but I am sure pride in our country (for good reason) is a good thing. We gain from it. This does not mean to ignore weaknesses, evils, failures, but to see the good and to do what we can to increase it.
Posted July 7, 2026
Thanks for your desperately needed message at this auspicious 250th 4th of July!
CREATIVITY! ARTISTRY! IMAGINATION! SPIRITUALITY! HUMOR! LOVING KINDNESS! These are all BEAUTIFUL, the best ways to fight THEM! FIGHT 'THEM' WITH THE ARTS AND FITNESS ANY WAY YOU CAN!
Hugging trees is always a great idea!
Peddling pure poison! Folks have to wake up to reality: health comes from organic diet, daily exercise and clean living and never from a needle or a pill except in dire, rare traumatic injuries.
There is a fate worse than death - I would rather die than be a robotized slave of technocratic overlords! This is my hill to die on!
My loathing of AI and all things NANO and digital knows no bounds!
How I stick my thumb in the eyes of the grotesque billionaire bastards pushing their enslavement agenda and how I embrace being fully human.
Fighting the globalist predator technocrat psychopath megalomaniac TOTAL SLAVERY AGENDA one performance at a time!
Amazing Amy: Eccentric Yoga Contortion Dance Entertainer, offers advanced yoga feats of flexibility, despite injuries all over her body: torn rotator cuffs in both shoulders, a disintegrated spinal disc and 2 hip replacements! At 70, she presents special theme- and character-based acts that challenge ageism and gender role stereotypes and she flexibly freestyles to any genre of music live or recorded. She is a testimony to the benefits of an organic vegetarian diet, daily exercise and a healthy lifestyle. Please invite her to SPREAD THE YOGA LOVE at your event: amyharlib@e-activism.com, instagram.com/amyharlib, reverbnation.com/amazingamycontortionistuniqueyogadancer
jamesroguski.substack.com/p/amazingamy
I try and live and embody the creative performing artistic world and life I so fervently want existence to be about.
Everything is much worse and certainly including 'deaths of despair', all by malicious calculated design.
Reiterating for the sake of newbies and to support this post.
There is an insidious global ruling class plot to enslave all life on earth behind all the madness and suffering inflicted on We the People.
How to fight back against this TOTAL SLAVERY! NO CASH IS TOTAL SLAVERY!
RESIST! DO NOT COMPLY! DITCH THE DAMNED 'SMART' PHONES AND THE DAMNED QR CODES AND GO BACK TO LANDLINES OR FLIP PHONES AND USE CASH AS MUCH AS POSSIBLE! INSIST ON CASH! CBDC IS TOTAL SLAVERY!
I also have a landline, a wired laptop and a wired monitor screen, and I never had or will have those infernal mobile devices designed to enslave you. I also use cash as much as possible, no cash is TOTAL SLAVERY.
They can stick their f*cking damned AI, Wearables, Chips, CBDC/NO CASH, NANO, Digital IDs, and Jabs up their asses where the sun don't shine!
HELL NO TO GENESIS MISSION/STARGATE/DEEPSEEK! HELL NO TO AI! technocracy.news
Life everywhere is being assaulted by THE TECHNOCRATIC OMNIWAR! RESIST! DO NOT CONSENT TO ALL THINGS DIGITAL, 'SMART', AI, 5G, NO CASH - ALL OF IT! dhughes.substack.com Technocrat ruling class psychos get a sadistic thrill from their powers over life and death and hurting all who stand in their way and they need the resources worldwide to build their digital total slavery control grids (herd survivors into 15 minute city digital prisons)! iaindavis.substack.com
AI is designed to be anti-human/anti-life programmed by technocrat control freak psychos - garbage in = garbage out. Everyone got along just fine without all these absurd and downright satanic electronic gadgets that did not exist until recently. NOBODY NEEDS THIS AI CRAP!
It is heartbreaking to witness the holocausts happening and so many fellow citizens are brainwashed/bamboozled by the propaganda media, they are oblivious!
MISTAKES WERE NOT MADE! THEY can't get rid of the 'useless eaters' fast enough!
It was NEVER about health! The Powers That Should Not Be were ALWAYS about they want you DEAD or a SLAVE! This is a painful truth to accept but we the people must wake up and fight back! And toxic injections/pills were/are a huge part of their arsenal!
This horrifying Congress Critters, Gates, Governor 'Gruesome Newscum', 'Lone Scum', Soros, 'Benedict' Biden and Harris and even Trump, Vance, and 'Ramaswampy' et al are blatant fully owned and operated puppets of their globalist technocrat parasite masters same as other numerous 'PUBLIC SERPENTS' infesting by design from above, the bureaucratic apparatus.
Can't say this often enough! The Military/Industrial Complex and the Biowarfare/industrial Complex, WEF agenda and the evils assaulting humanity are from one and the same source - it is the 99% against the diabolical GREED of the 0.01% who should not be in charge of anything!
The monsters in human skin suits who rule the world get a sadistic vampiric thrill and boost from perpetrating the vilest most demonic crimes against the most vulnerable (babies and small children) and then corrupting the system to get away with it scot free! We the People must stop them, there are a lot more of us than them!
Please check out this substack! ponerology.substack.com
JAB INJURIES: GROSS CALAMARI BLOOD CLOTS/AUTISM TSUNAMI/SADS/TURBO CANCER/BIZARRE TERMINAL ILLNESSES: More tragic victims of the ruling parasite genocidal enslavement agenda, sacrificed on the altar of psychopathic greed and hatred of humanity.
And BIG pHARMa is an arsenal making permanently sickly addicted slaves dependent on their products - the complete opposite of actual health.
SCREW THE HYPOCHONDRIA GERMAPHOBIC FEAR HYSTERIA! DO NOT CONSENT! Avian flu is for the birds! RESIST!
KEEP FIGHTING! All the perps who pushed this greatest crime against humanity, all the way down to the local level, must get their comeuppances!
Proudly ANTI-VAXX! Reiterating for the sake of newbies and to support this post.
Ban all vaccine jabs! There has never been a 'safe and effective' vaccine since Edward Jenner's fraud over 200 years ago as per 'Dissolving Illusions' by Suzanne Humphries and 'Turtles All the Way Down' by Anonymous. Health can never come from a needle or pills, but from healthy eating, healthy exercise and healthy living! virustruth.net
Divide and rule! Agents provocateurs anyone, FALSE FLAGS, propaganda social engineering psyops? Keeping us proles at each others' throats while the globalist technocrat predators laugh all the way to the BIS and The Bank of Rothschild's!
BURN BACK BETTER!
PSYCHOPATHS! MEGALOMANIACS!
Bless and thank you for doing what you do.