Sometimes doors open into universes we hadn’t known existed.

The right to the pursuit of happiness, vs the right to own property;

The British Empire economic system (pauperism and depopulation) vs the American system (liberty and prosperity).

I’m not from the States, still I suppose I would have guessed that, yes, the US has a constitution. But what is in it, who does it come from, and why does that matter? A dozen years ago, I didn’t have a clue. I remember the conversation that changed all that. I said something that showed I knew nothing. Someone who knew a lot gave me a brilliant introduction to the American Constitution and, among other things, why it mattered hugely, having the right to THE PURSUIT OF HAPPINESS enshrined in it. I had never heard of that as a right, let alone that it was in any Constitution.

A door was opened, and I stepped into another universe.

Recently Susan Kokinda has given me more knowledge, very important knowledge. The standard teaching is that the US Constitution draws on John Locke. Susan: NO. That is misinformation. Yes, the rough drafts began with John Locke. BUT his emphasis on the right to own property (which is still in the Constitution) was replaced, in the powerful opening, with words written by Thomas Jefferson: the right to THE PURSUIT OF HAPPINESS.

Life, liberty and THE RIGHT TO THE PURSUIT OF HAPPINESS.

That does not come from Locke at all, but from someone who has been erased from general awareness: Leibniz. Gottfried Leibniz - that was Jefferson’s source.

Life, liberty and the right to property. Very very different from life, liberty and the right to the pursuit of happiness.

I’m in another universe.

Recently Kokinda has, week after week, been contrasting 2 other things: 2 economic systems - the British Empire system and the original American system. The former leads, in her analysis, to pauperism and depopulation, including by taking jobs away from the US .The latter leads to liberty and prosperity, in part by bringing jobs back to the US. It is a very different - for me anyway - vision of what is going on.

Here are the powerful opening words of a recent post:

250 years ago we declared independence from the British Empire. 125 years ago, they stole it back—and erased the evidence.



This July 4th, Trump is reclaiming what McKinley died for: the American System.

Here are the words again, plus her message (17 min). (When I clicked, I did get to the video. Otherwise, I’ve given the link below.)

LINK: x.com/PrometheanActn/status/2073361186733600866/mediaviewer

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And then, here is Trump speaking of something that is, for most people, a more familiar enemy, Communism.

LINK: x.com/PapiTrumpo/status/2073491850254577835

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What do I want to leave you with?

Rule Number One of the 12 Rules for Survival from Laurence Gonzales: Perceive and believe.

An ever shorter Rule Number One from Elsa’s Full Flourishing: Perceive.

Perceive. This is exactly what is omitted from the whole New Age approach which puts, first and foremost, The Law of Attraction. Oh, there’s a 20 foot drop right in front of you, lots of dead bodies down below. No, no, just focus on what you want to attract. Oh, too bad, you just had quite a nasty fall. Better luck next time around.

It is my conviction that the Nasties (Reiner’s word: the Monsters) have flooded the media with messages about the Law of Attraction because it omits so much that is crucial for survival.

Susan Kokinda has, for decades, being doing her best to perceive and to spread her perceptions.

Is she right? I don’t know how right she is about a lot of things. I don’t know enought about all she is talking about. She is definitely right that the intellectual source for the American constitution was not Locke but Leibniz. She has also spent over 5 decades looking and trying to see accurately.

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PS. Here is more from PrometheanAction on Locke vs Leibnitz, and then a comment from me:

The real divide of the era wasn’t about tea or stamps. It was theological — a fight over human nature itself. Locke’s man is a blank slate: born with no disposition toward good or evil, stumbling into society through arbitrary contracts. A good deal or a bad deal — nothing in him points one way or the other. The opposing view, carried by Gottfried Leibniz, holds that man is born with a disposition toward the good, made in the image of God — and that the moral order isn’t arbitrary at all. Government’s purpose is to discover God’s intention and extend the greatest happiness possible.

I don’t see things quite the same way. I believe it does not matter how we got here (creation, evolution, whatever). It matters: what do we need to live as well as possible. So I completely agree that the moral order isn’t arbitrary. It relates to reality - what do we need to live as well as possible?

PPS. If you should want to listen to or read Trump’s full speech:

TO READ: https://assets.newsweek.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/07/Trump-July-4-2026-speech.pdf

TO WATCH :

LINK: www.youtube.com/watch?v=PJHHNwn1L0o

BELOW: That isn’t fire, by the way, but fireworks.

Another by the way, as I said at the start, I’m not American - but I am sure pride in our country (for good reason) is a good thing. We gain from it. This does not mean to ignore weaknesses, evils, failures, but to see the good and to do what we can to increase it.

Posted July 7, 2026