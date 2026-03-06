I just got an urgent request from a friend for all Canadians who care about freedom of speech. Bill C-9 is dangerous. You could be sent to jail for expressing a dissenting opinion. Plus Canada already has more than enough protection against hate speech.

THE URGENT REQUEST. Please call a Liberal MP to vote against bill C-9.

Why call a Liberal? We need a few to break ranks or the bill will go through. It’s on the third and final reading - and the government has just put a limit on debate, which is scheduled for Monday, March 9. SO THIS IS ESPECIALLY URGENT.

By the way, nothing stops non-Canadians from calling.

Here is the link to get the name and phone numbers of the Liberal MPS - the first ones to call, those next to call, and 3 suggested scripts. There are even suggestions on where to start. So if your name starts with C, start with the C’s. That way the calls get distributed to the various MP’s.

This is part of an ongoing effort - and almost certainly without that effort, the bill would already have gone through.

THE SITE:

https://www.4mycanada.com/ - lots of info

FIRST TO CALL:

https://www.4mycanada.com/firstlist

MORE TO CALL:

https://www.4mycanada.com/bonus-listHere are the 3 suggested scripts :

Script Option 1 (Very Clear and Direct) Hello, my name is [Your Name]. I’m calling to express my concern about Bill C-9, which may soon return to the floor of the House of Commons. I respectfully ask that [MP Name] vote against this bill. I’m also asking that the debate not be limited and that all Members of Parliament be allowed a free vote on this issue. How this matter is handled will strongly influence how I vote in the next election. Thank you for taking the time to pass along my concerns. Script Option 2 (Slightly Shorter)

Hello, my name is [Your Name]. I’m calling to ask [MP Name] to vote against Bill C-9 if it returns to the House of Commons. I’m concerned that the bill could undermine protections for the sincerely held beliefs of Canadians. I also ask that debate not be limited and that Members of Parliament be allowed a free vote. Thank you for taking the time to note my concerns. Script Option 3 (Very Brief — Best for High Call Volume)

Hello, my name is [Your Name]. I’m calling to ask [MP Name] to vote against Bill C-9 if it returns to the House of Commons. I’m concerned about protecting the sincerely held beliefs of Canadians. Please also ensure debate is not limited and that MPs receive a free vote.

Thank you for passing along my message.

Thank you to anyone who does any calling.

Elsa

Posted Mar 6, 2026