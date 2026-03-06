Truth Summit

Truth Summit

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lawyerlisa's avatar
Lawyerlisa
17m

https://youtu.be/Hsi-RGAG_Qw?

Reply
Share
Lawyerlisa's avatar
Lawyerlisa
40m

https://lawyerlisa.substack.com/p/liberals-forcing-bill-c-9-to-a-vote

The biggest issues are clause 4 and 2.2

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Elsa Schieder · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture