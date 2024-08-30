Three years ago, in 2021, I heard from many sources: The financial system is in huge trouble. Collapse is imminent.

I took action.

Recently I learned - if the information is right, which it likely is - that I did not do enough.

Just a few weeks ago, on August 6th, and then again just a few days ago, in an interview I did, the message came through loud and clear. There is an impending huge financial collapse. The danger is much higher than 3 years ago. The collapse may be staved off for a time by the global bankers who can print money at will. But it can’t be staved off forever. Nor do they have any intention of letting things continue indefinitely.

With the collapse, the dollar, like all fiat currencies before it, will be dead. Further, property values will plummet.

The person I listened to on August 6 and again in my interview: Andrew Sleigh. He clearly knew what he was talking about. Decades of experience and learning.

My sense was of being shaken awake: There was more to do.

Here is the interview, and below it, the key take-aways.

Note: Andrew believes the collapse will likely come this fall. But while he has decades of experience, he lacks a crystal ball. He knows the power of the global controllers to manipulate events. But as he states, the history of fiat currencies is that, out of 40,000 to 60,000 such currencies, all have failed. All - that is, each and every one of them. 100%. The longest-lasting fiat currency before the American fiat dollar: 35 years. The American fiat dollar: so far, 53 years.

I believe it is vital to have information. Knowledge is power.

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/5Qa01vhGWgGr/

Rumble: https://rumble.com/v5chxml-urgent.-time-sensitive.-death-of-the-dollar.-silver-gold-property-coin-food.html

The update on the impending future in a nutshell: 1929 was not a picnic. What is looming is likely to be 10 times worse.

As I started by saying, near the start of the plandemic, I heard that message from many sides.

The world has continued without a financial collapse.

However, the situation is far more dire at present.

Still, what is very likely to happen is not necessarily what will happen.

All the same, it’s not “just” the financial situation. There is massive evidence of actions being taken against us - that is, against humans and in fact against all living things on the planet. The chemtrails, the transhumanism, the nanotech. The plandemic, the lockdowns, the injections / bioweapons. The unnatural fires. The psy-ops,

Now, key take-aways from the interview:

Stock up on silver coins, in your local currency - American eagle if you are in the States, Canadian maple leaf if you are in Canada, etc. They are best for trading for goods like food and gas. Cutting a chunk off a silver bar is inconvenient. Gold is great - nice and light - but not for everyday stuff. Stock up on enough silver coins to last you for everyday needs for at least 2 years .

Store enough food also for at least 2 years . Store enough for family and friends and people who happen to come into your life.

As fiat money becomes worthless, people will not have enough money for mortgages, let alone to buy homes, so homes will come to have no financial value. So sell property (and convert the proceeds into metals) except if it makes sense to own the home you live in.

Finally, know who your friends are, and lock your doors when the banks crash. Stay as safe as possible, because you have taken every action possible to protect yourself.

And then, who knows. There is a small part of me that says: maybe this won’t happen. Or maybe silver and gold will somehow not be useful. I am no financial expert.

But I know that we need:

to be informed,

to keep learning,

to evaluate what is likely best for us,

and to take the actions we consider best to protect ourselves as well as possible.

_________________________________

A number of times in my interview with Andrew, I mention the interview with Rima Laibow and Connie Shields where I first heard of him. As I’ve made clear, that interview had a profound impact on me. Here it is:

https://rumble.com/v59mtll-catalytic-conversations-with-andrew-sleigh.html

_________________________________

Finally, after the interview with Andrew, I remembered that Rima mentioned that her group got a tiny commission if any sales came through the interview. So I spoke with Andrew about this, and it’s been arranged that I will get the same tiny commission if any sales come through this interview. So yes, if you should make any purchases in response to the interview, please do mention my name.



