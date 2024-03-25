It was a pleasure, listening to Reiner’s most recent statement.
Highlights: Reiner is receiving mail unopened, not pre-read, envelops removed. He is looking forward to soon being with Inka and their dogs. He mentions that Justus Hoffman basically admitted that his allegations of being threatened by Reiner were false. Reiner also makes clear that the steps he took to protect the money that came from donors from seizure were required, due to the demonstrable danger.
As many of us know, the more we heard about the testimony of those against Reiner, the more Reiner’s integrity and honesty shone through.
Now, here is Reiner. In English with subtitles.
Link: www.youtube.com/watch?v=y5uMxX57KYU
__________________________________
Upcoming court dates:
Tuesday, 02.04.2024 Start: 09.15 a.m.
Wednesday, 03.04.2024 Start: 09.15 a.m.
Friday, 19.04.2024 Start: 09.15 a.m.
Wednesday, 24.04.2024 Start: 09.15 a.m.
_________________________________
Here is the address to write to Reiner:
LETTERS;
JVA Rosdorf
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich
Am Grossen Sieke 8
37124 Rosdorf
Germany
postcards and cards allowed,
no glitter on the envelops,
no stamps or money in the envelops,
no books or other objects - not permitted,
nothing to be mentioned about the case,
put your name of each page of the letter - letters are taken out of the envelops.
TO DONATE:
To donate, here is the link for donations for legal and other expenses: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2
Posted March 25, 2024
UPDATE. REINER'S MOST RECENT STATEMENT. Strong optimism coming from evidence.
Hopeful news indeedy! in spite'a whut must be "turrible" conditions I'm heartened by Reiner's tenacity an' great ability ta rise "above" the occasion, keep up his spirits, an' not find bitterness even in the face 've what seem ta be self-servin' humans employin' some ugly tactics (where'd they find these people anyway?!) Now I'm certain that "truth will out" as they say in them mystery novels--I'm a' sendin' my prayers 'n good wishes that Reiner will soon be back ta his Home Sweet Home (whuther in Germany or in the US) with his wife an' able to resume his important work -- I wuz recently quite impressed when I reckoned he's done near-200 interviews--all vitally important "works" ta testify ta the insidious "plandemic" an' hopefully act as lastin' evidence to the crimes against we human beans that were committed -- some ongoin'!
Wanna add one more "pernt" as I never imagined I'd have to bring up my own background & religious upbringin' at all (on Substack or anywhar else!) let alone ta call out when sum'buddy rotten is weaponizin' it against a good truth-teller / freedom fighter like Reiner! But seems it's time I do. An' I won't be silent as a person-of-conscience (seein' whut this judge is doin'--which is Unconscionable)
So I'm'a gonna say that this "IN-Just-Ice Huffy-Man" should be downright ashamed of himself callin' Reiner "antisemitic" (join'in the "rank ranks" of the weaponized ADL) an' gettin' folks riled up about such likes--Cuz as a "chew" (an' a proud crackpot too!) I won't stand fer such wrongs bein' done "in the name of all good chews" by a mean-spirited cwazy man (of the court no less) who should be ashamed of his-self, tellin' lies an' making false accu-say-shuns against Reiner Fuellmich, who MOST clearly (IMHO) is a FRIEND of all good people, us chews VERY MUCH included!
Where many journalists an' others today are tryin' ta find ways ta distance themselfs from chews (let's say it's now a popular pastime..), Reiner (bless 'im!) sought out many perspectives from chewish thinkers / doctors / artists / journalists / whistleblowers an' so on... so I'm "soiten" he has zero bias--quite the contrary! (some secular but of course that 'don't matter...)--it's a long long list of interviews an' I'm sure I'm only hittin' the tip 've the iceberg but the list includes: Dr. Zev Zelenko (may he RIP!), Vera Sharav, Dr Naomi Wolf, Prof. / Dr. Retsef Levi , Dr Peter Breggin, Rabbi Michoel Green, Ilana Rachel Daniel, Dr Meryl Nass, Jessica Rose, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Margaret Anna Alice, Mark Crispin Miller, Steve Kirsch, Rabbi Dovid Smith an' I'm SURE many more whose names are less familiar ta me.
So how DARE this Anti-Just-Ice of a "judge" make false n' ugly assertions when I see so plainly the opposite is true! Had ta speak my mind... Free Dr Reiner an' may I wish 'im "mazel & gezundtheit" (that's yiddish fer good luck & good health!)--with grattytude! (An' many more thanks ta you, Elsa, fer sharin' all 'bout his trial(s) an' keepin' us updated!)
ps just larned Reiner comes from Bremen--my great granny on my gran'pa's side wuz from Bremen too!
https://www.change.org/p/free-dr-reiner-fuellmich
spread the word to wake up the herd..