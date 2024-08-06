After the excitement of Day 22. this is very tame. From Telegram, FREE Reiner Fuellmich channel (Daniela Goeken), here are the first 3 reports from @wearegreeekja.

_____________

From @wearegreeekja - what’s your superpower?

The Beginning

The trial began at 9.30 am.

Present from the defense were: attorney Katja Wörmer, attorney Dr. Christof Miseré and attorney Tobias Pohl.

Attorney Großenbach, Viviane Fischer's attorney of record, was also present and followed the trial from the spectator area. Mr. Großenbach had re-filed and reformulated the application for adhesion for the witness Viviane Fischer, which he had sent to the parties and the court early in the morning. As stated, Großenbach followed the trial from the spectator area.

@wearegreeekja

__________

Might knows no right

Part 2

First, attorney Katja Wörmer filed a motion to revoke the obligation to file a written motion and to restore the oral and public nature of the proceedings.

The presiding judge insisted on the written submission of motions; attorney Wörmer then submitted the motion by email, as well as a letter of summons for the bailiff, for the purpose of summoning the witness Prof. Dr. Martin Schwab, directly by the defendant and the defense. Defense attorney Dr. Christof Miseré also submitted several motions for evidence, which he had handwritten.

@wearegreeekja

________________

"Nice" attempt at humiliation

Part 3

After an hour of deliberation, the presiding judge came into the courtroom with a motion for evidence from defense counsel Dr. Miseré and asked defense counsel Ms. Wörmer and Dr. Miseré to transcribe part of the motion, as it was not legible.

After the break, Miseré made a new request that the motions for evidence be decided during the main hearing in order to speed up the proceedings and not only in the judgment. He had formulated this motion in writing, but Miseré insisted on the oral submission of the motion and on a court order.

The chamber then withdrew again at short notice for deliberation. The chairperson finally announced that the written application would remain and then called a lunch break.

@wearegreeekja

____________

I will send updates from the afternoon as soon as they are available.

_________________________________

Here is the address to write to Reiner:

LETTERS;

JVA Rosdorf

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Grossen Sieke 8

37124 Rosdorf

Germany

postcards and cards allowed,

no glitter on the envelops,

no stamps or money in the envelops,

no books or other objects - not permitted,

nothing to be mentioned about the case - though now, according to the latest information, his mail is no longer scanned,

put your name of each page of the letter, just in case - though at present letters are no longer taken out of the envelops.

_________________________________

TO DONATE:

To donate, here is the link for donations for legal and other expenses: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2

FURTHER TRIAL DATES for REINER FUELLMICH:

Wednesday August 14, 2024

___________________

Previous trial days:

Day 01 Wednesday 31.01.2024

Day 02 Friday 02.02.2024

Day 03 Wednesday 07.02.2024

04th day Tuesday 27.02.2024 instead of Wednesday 14.02.2024

05th day Friday 01.03.2024 instead of Tuesday 20.02.2024

06th day Tuesday 05.03.2024 instead of Friday 23.02.2024

07th day Friday 08.03.2024

08th day Tuesday 12.03.2024

09th day Tuesday 02.04.2024

10th day Wednesday 03.03.2024

11th day Friday 19.03.2024

12th day Wednesday 24.03.2024

13th day Friday 03.05.2024

14th day Tuesday 07.03.2024

15th day Friday 17.05.2024

16th day Monday, June 10, 2024

17th day Wednesday, June 12, 2024 - cancelled due to KW’s illness

supposed to be the 18th day: Thursday, June 20, 2024 - not as scheduled due to non-appearance of both of Reiner’s lawyers

18th day - Wednesday, July 10, 2024

19th day, Friday, July 12, 2024 (half day)

20th day, Friday, July 19, 2024 (half day)

21st day, Thursday, July 25, 2024

22nd day, Wednesday July 31, 2024

23rd day, Tuesday August 6, 2024

--------------------------------------------------------------

8 trial days so far on a Friday = half a trial day (until noon)



Posted August 6, 2024