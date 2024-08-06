After the excitement of Day 22. this is very tame. From Telegram, FREE Reiner Fuellmich channel (Daniela Goeken), here are the first 3 reports from @wearegreeekja.
The Beginning
The trial began at 9.30 am.
Present from the defense were: attorney Katja Wörmer, attorney Dr. Christof Miseré and attorney Tobias Pohl.
Attorney Großenbach, Viviane Fischer's attorney of record, was also present and followed the trial from the spectator area. Mr. Großenbach had re-filed and reformulated the application for adhesion for the witness Viviane Fischer, which he had sent to the parties and the court early in the morning. As stated, Großenbach followed the trial from the spectator area.
Might knows no right
Part 2
First, attorney Katja Wörmer filed a motion to revoke the obligation to file a written motion and to restore the oral and public nature of the proceedings.
The presiding judge insisted on the written submission of motions; attorney Wörmer then submitted the motion by email, as well as a letter of summons for the bailiff, for the purpose of summoning the witness Prof. Dr. Martin Schwab, directly by the defendant and the defense. Defense attorney Dr. Christof Miseré also submitted several motions for evidence, which he had handwritten.
"Nice" attempt at humiliation
Part 3
After an hour of deliberation, the presiding judge came into the courtroom with a motion for evidence from defense counsel Dr. Miseré and asked defense counsel Ms. Wörmer and Dr. Miseré to transcribe part of the motion, as it was not legible.
After the break, Miseré made a new request that the motions for evidence be decided during the main hearing in order to speed up the proceedings and not only in the judgment. He had formulated this motion in writing, but Miseré insisted on the oral submission of the motion and on a court order.
The chamber then withdrew again at short notice for deliberation. The chairperson finally announced that the written application would remain and then called a lunch break.
I will send updates from the afternoon as soon as they are available.
Here is the address to write to Reiner:
LETTERS;
JVA Rosdorf
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich
Am Grossen Sieke 8
37124 Rosdorf
Germany
postcards and cards allowed,
no glitter on the envelops,
no stamps or money in the envelops,
no books or other objects - not permitted,
nothing to be mentioned about the case - though now, according to the latest information, his mail is no longer scanned,
put your name of each page of the letter, just in case - though at present letters are no longer taken out of the envelops.
TO DONATE:
To donate, here is the link for donations for legal and other expenses: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2
FURTHER TRIAL DATES for REINER FUELLMICH:
Wednesday August 14, 2024
Bless him we miss him he sud be freed long time ago 🙏🏻🙏🏻❤️❤️
Via a 1990’s phone conversation with Lord Denning, (at the time arguably the highest level law officer here in the UK), Lord Denning confirmed that I was correct; that the rule of the law applies to everyone. So I ask, is that the same in Germany today? if that is so, then am I correct to also believe that the presiding judge is not acting to the highest ethical standards; that they have placed themselves into a position of being ultra vires, above the law? Again, that there are others within the law profession within Germany that have also formed the same opinion. If that is so, then surely the way out of the present dilemma is to apply the rule of the law to the actions of the presiding judge. So why not apply a citizens arrest to the presiding judge via a more senior court and thus insist that they replace the current presiding judge on the simple basis that the presiding judge is bringing the rule of the law within Germany; into disrepute? That is certainly my opinion formed from these detailed reports.
After all, what we here are all witnessing is a classic cover up of the ultra vires actions of the administration in Germany, using this so called trial to cover up their own less than ethical actions, by creating an exact copy of the so called trials, in Germany, during world war two, of those who had the temerity to argue that the actions of the NAZI government were also unlawful and should be brought to an end. Surely the rule of the law today; in Germany; must be properly applied to the highest ethical standards, and as such, in law; the presiding judge must be replaced immediately?
I must add that the matter to which I was at the time debating with Lord Denning was taken all the way up to the UK Privy Council, who, eventually, wrote to me to present their conclusions regarding my concerns. That the rule of the law does apply to everyone.