UPDATE. Katja Woermer gives a short summary of Reiner Fuellmich trial. Day 7, March 8. Translation: Sissi.
Here is Katja Woermer with a short clear summary of the Reiner Fuellmich trial. Day 7, Friday, March 8. A major finding regarding expense accounting.
Thank you, Sissi, for the quick translation and subtitling.
Here is the link: www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZIL29QnTY2Q
The current court dates.
Tuesday, 12.03.2024 Start: 09.15 a.m.
Tuesday, 02.04.2024 Start: 09.15 a.m.
Wednesday, 03.04.2024 Start: 09.15 a.m.
Friday, 19.04.2024 Start: 09.15 a.m.
Wednesday, 24.04.2024 Start: 09.15 a.m.
Here is the address to write to Reiner:
LETTERS;
JVA Rosdorf
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich
Am Grossen Sieke 8
37124 Rosdorf
Germany
postcards and cards allowed,
no glitter on the envelops,
no stamps or money in the envelops,
no books or other objects - not permitted,
nothing to be mentioned about the case,
put your name of each page of the letter - letters are taken out of the envelops.
TO DONATE:
To donate, here is the link for donations for legal and other expenses: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2
Posted March 9, 2024