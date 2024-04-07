Update. Reiner Fuellmich, April 5, 2024. 3 parts. As usual, many thanks to all who have written, had vigils, come to the courtroom, and otherwise supported him He can feel it. Then, another landmark case last week. But most … The whistleblower dossier. The law-breaking assistant DA. The people who have acted against Reiner - buffoons, as they are called more than once.

Reiner, as we so much appreciate hearing him. Upbeat. And with massive evidence.

The current remaining court dates - 6 in total:

Friday, 19.04.2024 Start: 09.15 a.m.

Wednesday, 24.04.2024 Start: 09.15 a.m.

4 more added, ending approximately May 15

Here is the address to write to Reiner:

LETTERS;

JVA Rosdorf

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Grossen Sieke 8

37124 Rosdorf

Germany

postcards and cards allowed,

no glitter on the envelops,

no stamps or money in the envelops,

no books or other objects - not permitted,

nothing to be mentioned about the case,

put your name of each page of the letter - letters are taken out of the envelops.

TO DONATE:

