Update. Reiner Fuellmich, April 5, 2024. The whistleblower dossier. The law-breaking assistant DA.
Update. Reiner Fuellmich, April 5, 2024. 3 parts. As usual, many thanks to all who have written, had vigils, come to the courtroom, and otherwise supported him He can feel it. Then, another landmark case last week. But most … The whistleblower dossier. The law-breaking assistant DA. The people who have acted against Reiner - buffoons, as they are called more than once.
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/x81h6hI2tLy3/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/v4o35he-update.-reiner-fuellmich-april-5-2024.-the-whistleblower-dossier.-the-law-b.html
Also on Telegram.
Reiner, as we so much appreciate hearing him. Upbeat. And with massive evidence.
_________________________________
The current remaining court dates - 6 in total:
Friday, 19.04.2024 Start: 09.15 a.m.
Wednesday, 24.04.2024 Start: 09.15 a.m.
4 more added, ending approximately May 15
_________________________________
Here is the address to write to Reiner:
LETTERS;
JVA Rosdorf
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich
Am Grossen Sieke 8
37124 Rosdorf
Germany
postcards and cards allowed,
no glitter on the envelops,
no stamps or money in the envelops,
no books or other objects - not permitted,
nothing to be mentioned about the case,
put your name of each page of the letter - letters are taken out of the envelops.
_________________________________
TO DONATE:
To donate, here is the link for donations for legal and other expenses: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2
Posted Apr 7, 2024