Posted by Dr Astrid Stuckelberger.

31 January 2024: International lawyer Dr REINER FUELLMICH, illegally arrested 3 months ago, attacks the public prosecutor office at FIRST DAY AT THE DISTRICT COURT HEARING IN GOTTINGEN (Germany)

The allegations of embezzlement against him were only a pretext. "It's about getting me out of circulation." said Fuellmich

Report on first day published by a journalist

Translated from German:

700,000 euros embezzled?

Göttingen lawyer Fuellmich denies allegations in court

The Göttingen lawyer and former candidate for chancellor of the party "Die Basis", Reiner Fuellmich, has had to answer to the Göttingen district court since Wednesday. He is accused of embezzlement; Fuellmich is alleged to have diverted donations into his own pocket. Six-figure sums are at stake.

Maurice Arndt/dpa

31.01.2024, 2:33 pm

Göttingen. The former candidate for chancellor of the small party "Die Basis", Reiner Fuellmich, has denied allegations of embezzlement against him in court. In addition, he sharply attacked the public prosecutor's office on Wednesday at the start of the trial at Göttingen Regional Court and described the circumstances of his arrest as kidnapping.

Since Wednesday, the 65-year-old has been on trial on charges of embezzlement in two cases with a total value of 700,000 euros. In addition, the public prosecutor's office accuses him of wrongfully receiving 15,000 euros in coronavirus emergency aid.

Specifically, Fuellmich is alleged to have received 200,000 and 500,000 euros in November 2020 and May 2021 respectively as loans from the Corona Committee Foundation, which he co-founded. According to the indictment, he spent the money with his wife, who is also under investigation. He had no intention of repaying it. The other three partners in the foundation suffered losses of 150,000 and 375,000 euros. At the time of the indictment, there was still talk of commercial embezzlement in 18 cases totaling more than one million euros. The 16 remaining cases were severed. In addition, Fuellmich is alleged to have made false statements about the financial situation of his law firm in April 2020 in order to receive 15,000 euros in coronavirus emergency aid.

Up to 250,000 euros for new pools at Fuellmich's house

The imprisoned lawyer is said to have been a partner and one of four managing directors of the Corona Committee Foundation, which was founded in mid-2020 and financed by donations. Fuellmich said that the aim of the foundation was to answer questions about the effectiveness of coronavirus vaccinations, protective masks and the risk of Covid-19.

Fuellmich responded to the allegations in his statement by saying that he had always been willing and able to repay the money to the foundation. He had real estate worth several million euros in return. Among other things, he had invested 200,000 to 250,000 euros in a whirlpool and a pool at his house in order to increase the value. It had also been agreed with the co-partner who approved the loans that the money would disappear.

This was to protect it from the supposedly imminent seizure of the foundation's accounts. With regard to the emergency coronavirus aid, he said that his law firm's existence had actually been under threat at the time in question.

Fuellmich was deported from Mexico and arrested in Frankfurt

Investigators had reported in October that the lawyer had been deported from Mexico after a lengthy stay there and arrested at Frankfurt Airport.

Fuellmich explained that he had been lured to the German consulate in Mexico under a pretext in order to arrest him there, as there was no international arrest warrant for him.

He also assumes that the allegations of embezzlement against him were only a pretext. "It's about getting me out of circulation."