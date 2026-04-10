You can’t make this stuff up!!!!!! Viviane Fischer has a 4.5 million Euro lawsuit against her, from Justus Hoffman and Antonia Fischer.

VF is the person who, on the Sept 1, 2023 broadcast of the Corona Committee, spoke out against Reiner after she had tricked him into not appearing at that broadcast.

JH and AF, along with MT - Marcel Templin - are the three lawyers who were initially to be part of the Corona Committee, but even the paperwork never was finalized and they were hardly there. They filed the complaint against Reiner, which the initial judge to whom it was presented dismissed as, in her estimation, there was no case. So that judge was replaced by someone very junior.

Now Reiner is in prison.

But all is not happily ever after between the 4.

Read all about it.

I have checked with Paul Charles Gregory, and he has given me permission to reprint his piece (along with the link to the original publication):

Lawfare against Viviane Fischer and Avarice from Antonia Fischer & Justus Hoffmann The report below is based on a message in German on „Telegram“: Telegram-Kanal des Corona-Ausschusses: Botschaft von Viviane Fischer: 13 Umschläge. 4,5 Millionen Euro. Sie wollen mich brechen. - 8. April 2026 550 words. Read to end! Antonia Fischer and Justus Hoffman are the two lawyers who, together with Marcel Templin, schemed to get Reiner Füllmich deported illegally to face fake charges at the corrupt court in Göttingen in New Nazi Germany (the Bundesrepublik —— the Federal Republic of Germany 1949 to 2020, or to 1990, with its imperfect but still substantial rule of law, having long ceased to exist). They have now proceeded to demand in court €4.5 million from Viviane Fischer on the most spurious charges. This would ruin her and her (ever tolerant and loyal) husband. They claim to speak on behalf of a four-member committee, which never assumed legal status and which never even had a bank account. The money originates from donations from the unsuspecting public, people who were eager to provide necessary funding for the investigative interviews conducted mainly by Reiner Füllmich. They themselves seldom attended those interviews and when they did they had little to say. Nor did they help with preparatory work. That very provisional committee (Vorschuss) was replaced by a legally constituted committee consisting solely of Reiner Füllmich and Viviane Fischer. Details are provided in the various articles in proximity to this one and in particular in the summing-up there by Reiner’s defence counsel Edgar Siemund. Viviane is currently prevented by the threat of imprisonment or a fine from upholding counter-demands against Hoffmann, Antonia Fischer, Templin and others. How this is possible or legal escapes this author. The lawsuit is so extensive that, together with annexes, it had to be delivered in thirteen (!) envelopes. Of special note is the perverse reasoning and mindset of Justus Hoffmann. He writes that the donors of 2020 had already obtained their broadcast, then says that the donors have already got enough committee for their money, the remainder can now be distributed —— between him and Antonia Fischer. There is much more by way bizarre and immoral argument by Hoffmann. but explaining this in English would be onerous, not least because it requires full comprehension of the background (which is sketched in the several adjacent articles). Viviane F. is preparing the chronology for a website. She is determined that the donations should not be used for anything other than providing information. It might be said that Viviane has brought this on herself by acting deceptively on 1st September 2021 and aligning herself with these malefactors the next day. By all accounts she is unstable, unreliable and a poor judge of character. Nonetheless, the viciousness and contempt for the donating public displayed by Antonia Fischer & Justus Hoffmann, plus Marcel Templin, are in a whole different dimension. A year or two ago there was a report of Hoffmann’s car being vandalised while at a repair workshop. Small beer. There must be people who know Hoffmann and Antonia F. personally. Here the reminder that the original Nazi Germany was not defeated by clever lawyers and peaceful protestors, but by the sacrifice and overwhelming force of the Allies, and especially of the Red Army. https://klasseverantwortung.com/endtimes/avarice.html

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PS. By the way, to donate to Reiner for legal and other expenses, here is the link: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2

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BELOW:

- information for letters to Reiner,

- information to donate,

- excellent overviews of Reiner’s case.

Note: if you are new to the ongoing updates on Reiner’s case, or just want a refresher, please go to the links to excellent recent overviews.)

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Here is the address to write to Reiner:

LETTERS;

JVA Bremervoerde

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Steinberg 75

D - 27432 Bremervoerde

Germany

postcards and cards allowed,

stamps allowed, but no money in the envelops,

no glitter on the envelops,

no books or other objects - not permitted,

nothing to be mentioned about the case - though now, according to the latest information, his mail is no longer scanned,

put your name of each page of the letter, just in case - though at present letters are no longer taken out of the envelops.

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EXCELLENT OVERVIEWS OF THE REINER FUELLMICH CASE:

IN-DEPTH RESEARCH of ORIGINAL DOCUMENTS:

EVENTS FROM THE BEGINNING,

PLUS REFUATIONS OF THE ATTACKS ON REINER

by Paul Charles Gregory

https://klasseverantwortung.com/endtimes/Guide.html

https://www.klasseverantwortung.com/endtimes/events-from-the-beginning.html

IN 3 LANGUAGES: ENGLISH, ITALIAN AND GERMAN:

by Seba Terribilini

ENGLISH:

THE FULL STORY OF DR. REINER FUELLMICH

https://substack.com/home/post/p-171347044

June 13, 2025, revised version Aug 19, 2025

ITALIAN:

STORIA DEL DR. REINER FUELLMICH: PERSECUZIONE, ABUSI E SCANDALOSA CONDANNA

https://substack.com/home/post/p-171341951

June 8, 2025, updated Aug 18, 2025

GERMAN:

DIE GANZE GESCHICHTE VON DR. REINER FUELLMICH

https://substack.com/home/post/p-171350306

June 15, 2025, revised version Aug 19, 2025

SCANDAL IN GERMANY: UPDATE ON THE SHOCKING PERSECUTION OF DR. REINER FÜLLMICH

by Seba Terribilini and Cynthia Salatino

worldcouncilforhealth.substack.com/p/scandal-in-germany-update-on-the

April 22, 2025

THE ATROCIOUS CONVICTION OF REINER FUELLMICH:

Reiner Fuëllmich sentenced to additional 3 years and 9 months in prison

by Greg Reese

gregreese.substack.com/p/the-atrocious-conviction-of-reiner

May 15, 2025

THE GOVERNMENT WANTS TO PREVENT FÜLLMICH'S RETURN TO PUBLIC LIFE AT ALL COSTS – A PROCESS THAT GOES FAR BEYOND LEGAL BOUNDARIES

https://uncutnews.ch/regierung-will-fuellmichs-rueckkehr-in-die-oeffentlichkeit-um-jeden-preis-verhindern-ein-prozess-der-weit-ueber-juristische-grenzen-hinausreicht/

May 13, 2025

2 MUST-READ PIECES. 2 EXCELLENT OVERVIEWS OF "The Unjust and Evil Prosecution of Dr. Reiner Fuellmich"

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/2-excellent-overviews-reiner-fuellmich-case

Sept 5, 2024

MORE SUPPORT FOR REINER! Including from one of the last people he interviewed

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/support-for-reiner-peter-koenig-wolfgang-jeschke

Sept 6, 2024

EVEN MORE SUPPORT FOR REINER! Including a fabulous detailed timeline

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/more-support-for-reiner-fuellmich-timeline

Sept 7, 2024

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Posted April 10, 2026