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Rick Janes's avatar
Rick Janes
2h

I am envisioning a Monty Python skit depicting globalists being prosecuted by a judicial system they created. It is a bit silly.

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Daisy Moses Chief Crackpot's avatar
Daisy Moses Chief Crackpot
1h

I take it "dear Antonia" is not a blood relation of the other Miz Fischer? An' whut of a guy named "Justus" usin' lawfare like that... "justice" here means Just Us? (the 2 of 'em take the whole "pot") Re "poor" (or not poor?) Ms Viviane--I think she's purdy "unstable" an' who knows why she turned on Reiner in the 1st place but again, at all the Committee meetings, it wuz clear she seemed kinda "out to lunch" -- so what I'm curious 'bout is how did a mentally fragile hat designer (with a diff name) become this new "person" an' land herself on a committee discussin' matters on which she seemed ill-informed or even...unaware? ALL stranger than fiction (as ya said, ya cain't make this up!)

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