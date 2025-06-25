UPDATE ON DR ANA MIHALCEA. HOW IS SHE, SINCE SHE HAS OPTED FOR SILENCE ON SUBSTACK? GOOD NEWS.
I supported Dr Ana Mihalcea’s decision, some months ago, to stop posting on Substack. I remember some people wanted her to change her mind because of the value of her contributions. I agreed about the value of her contributions: I had learned a lot from her many posts - and hundreds of photos - on what was happening in the blood of the injected and then also the uninjected. I also have a strong belief in our needing to do what is right for us.
Still, I wanted to know: how Dr Ana is doing.
Thank you to the reader who sent a link to an interview she did just a couple of days ago.
In very brief, she is working at her climic - which you can see in the interview. Such an ordinary-looking place in a very ordinary small town. Plus you can see her do a live blood analysis with the blood of the person interviewing her, the Dollar Vigilante Jeff Berwick. He is not delighted with the results!
The good news. There is stuff he can do - we can all do - to improve the results.
LINK: https://www.bitchute.com/video/EQcEIaeOYCQU
THE TECHNOCRATIC TRANSHUMANIST AGENDA: Exclusive Interview with World's Leading Nanotech Whistleblower
The title onscreen at the start of the interview: I AM ROBOT.
Not the best of news. But we can only move forward if we have the truth
Elsa
Posted June 25, 2025
It's important to raise the question regarding Ana's whereabouts. After all, Karen Kingston was even "kidnapped in Mexico," which always made me laugh, and Proton Magic's articles reveal a lot:
https://protonmagic.substack.com/p/super-karen-on-steroids
I used to even quote her until she stopped responding to my queries, the most important of which was related to the alterations in the blood being only a stage in the synthetization of the body. For that matter, nobody besides me even ever addressed the problem, unless with some new "miracle med" that are usually toxic and while first might come with improvement, their long-term impact emerges with a vengeance:
https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/what-do-the-fake-cures-accomplish
It also turns out she seemed to have pretty peculiar connections (the comment section contains intriguing details from readers):
https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/the-magic-color-of-blue