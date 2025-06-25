I supported Dr Ana Mihalcea’s decision, some months ago, to stop posting on Substack. I remember some people wanted her to change her mind because of the value of her contributions. I agreed about the value of her contributions: I had learned a lot from her many posts - and hundreds of photos - on what was happening in the blood of the injected and then also the uninjected. I also have a strong belief in our needing to do what is right for us.

Still, I wanted to know: how Dr Ana is doing.

Thank you to the reader who sent a link to an interview she did just a couple of days ago.

In very brief, she is working at her climic - which you can see in the interview. Such an ordinary-looking place in a very ordinary small town. Plus you can see her do a live blood analysis with the blood of the person interviewing her, the Dollar Vigilante Jeff Berwick. He is not delighted with the results!

The good news. There is stuff he can do - we can all do - to improve the results.

LINK: https://www.bitchute.com/video/EQcEIaeOYCQU

THE TECHNOCRATIC TRANSHUMANIST AGENDA: Exclusive Interview with World's Leading Nanotech Whistleblower

The title onscreen at the start of the interview: I AM ROBOT.

Not the best of news. But we can only move forward if we have the truth

Elsa

Posted June 25, 2025