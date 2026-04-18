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Riki Tiki Tavi's avatar
Riki Tiki Tavi
11h

Thank you for posting this update! ...Corruption exposed is progress of a sort. So, what will it take in order to get Reiner released?...ASAP!

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Indrid Cold's avatar
Indrid Cold
10h

Nobody is free until Reiner Fuellmich is free!

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