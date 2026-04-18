Here are highlights from Reiner’s recent update (Apr 3):

Viviane Fischer, my former co-host at the Corona Committee, published an article at the very end of 2025 in which she — I’m sure inadvertently — admitted that both she and the two Berlin attorneys/agents for the German domestic intelligence service CPA lied in court when they were questioned in my fake case. This means that the entire foundation of Judge Schindler’s decision is gone. And, there is now — at least for any not corrupt court — just reasonable cause for a criminal investigation of the three attorneys Viviane Fischer, Justus Hoffman, and Antonia Fischer for lying in court (in German courts witnesses are not usually under oath when they testify) and for a criminal investigation of Judge Schindler for obstruction and perversion of justice, a very serious felony as I’ve emphasized before…. [There was] an order coming from the Göttingen fake judiciary which confirmed the suspicion that those who had me abducted in Mexico, subjected to the sadistic/satanic measures of “white torture” in Göttingen and then sentenced to an outrageously long prison term. As the Epstein files have shown, Bill Gates asked Epstein to come up with an investment business model through which the super-rich cult members could invest in the pandemic and make truckloads of money. All of this will be investigated and exposed in every little detail. Behind the scenes we have been very busy working on a plan to achieve this outside the corrupt legal systems of the western world…. Judge Schindler is guilty of the felony of perversion of justice because he refused to hear any of the defense witnesses when he had called in order to refute his absolutely ridiculous new allegation. sebaterribilini.substack.com/p/statement-from-reiner-fuellmich-dated

Here is the full update:

By the way, how is there an audio version of the update when Reiner only gets 20 minutes twice a week to talk with his wife, and no other voice contact with the world? AI.

And now, here is the update from Viviane Fischer, who is dealing with a 4.5 milliion lawsuit from Justus Hoffmann and Antonia Fischer:

Wolfgang [Wodarg] and I have decided that, starting now, the committee meeting will always take place on the first Friday of the month. At the same time, we want to revamp it a bit—with more interludes, new elements, and a stronger focus on the ongoing and comprehensive documentation of key developments for the archive. The Lawfare project with Justus Hoffmann and Antonia Fischer is currently taking up a lot of my time. This makes it all the more important to me that the committee continues to thrive and evolve. Behind the scenes, Wolfgang and I are already working on new ideas. Anyone who would like to support our work is very welcome to do so with a donation. This helps us stay on track and make the next steps possible.

Staying on track means continuing with the Corona Committee, even if only once a month - which, I believe, is the only way she can have any right to the gold stored somewhere in a safe. According to my memory (usually pretty good), if there is no Corona Committee, the money is to go back to the donors. Not what she wants.

I am going to close with something as upbeat as Reiner’s news. The new Free Reiner song:

Link: www.youtube.com/watch?v=w8TuNGCV7jo

I’ve also uploaded to Bitchute and Rumble, where there is no risk that the song will be taken down:

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/4MOBNAWG0Nww/

Rumble: https://rumble.com/v78eeaq-amazing-new-free-reiner-song.-axiom-resist.-high-energy.-fabulous.html

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PS. By the way, to donate to Reiner for legal and other expenses, here is the link: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2

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BELOW:

- information for letters to Reiner,

- information to donate,

- excellent overviews of Reiner’s case.

Note: if you are new to the ongoing updates on Reiner’s case, or just want a refresher, please go to the links to excellent recent overviews.)

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Here is the address to write to Reiner:

LETTERS;

JVA Bremervoerde

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Steinberg 75

D - 27432 Bremervoerde

Germany

postcards and cards allowed,

stamps allowed, but no money in the envelops,

no glitter on the envelops,

no books or other objects - not permitted,

nothing to be mentioned about the case - though now, according to the latest information, his mail is no longer scanned,

put your name of each page of the letter, just in case - though at present letters are no longer taken out of the envelops.

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EXCELLENT OVERVIEWS OF THE REINER FUELLMICH CASE:

IN-DEPTH RESEARCH of ORIGINAL DOCUMENTS:

EVENTS FROM THE BEGINNING,

PLUS REFUATIONS OF THE ATTACKS ON REINER

by Paul Charles Gregory

https://klasseverantwortung.com/endtimes/Guide.html

https://www.klasseverantwortung.com/endtimes/events-from-the-beginning.html

IN 3 LANGUAGES: ENGLISH, ITALIAN AND GERMAN:

by Seba Terribilini

ENGLISH:

THE FULL STORY OF DR. REINER FUELLMICH

https://substack.com/home/post/p-171347044

June 13, 2025, revised version Aug 19, 2025

ITALIAN:

STORIA DEL DR. REINER FUELLMICH: PERSECUZIONE, ABUSI E SCANDALOSA CONDANNA

https://substack.com/home/post/p-171341951

June 8, 2025, updated Aug 18, 2025

GERMAN:

DIE GANZE GESCHICHTE VON DR. REINER FUELLMICH

https://substack.com/home/post/p-171350306

June 15, 2025, revised version Aug 19, 2025

SCANDAL IN GERMANY: UPDATE ON THE SHOCKING PERSECUTION OF DR. REINER FÜLLMICH

by Seba Terribilini and Cynthia Salatino

worldcouncilforhealth.substack.com/p/scandal-in-germany-update-on-the

April 22, 2025

THE ATROCIOUS CONVICTION OF REINER FUELLMICH:

Reiner Fuëllmich sentenced to additional 3 years and 9 months in prison

by Greg Reese

gregreese.substack.com/p/the-atrocious-conviction-of-reiner

May 15, 2025

THE GOVERNMENT WANTS TO PREVENT FÜLLMICH'S RETURN TO PUBLIC LIFE AT ALL COSTS – A PROCESS THAT GOES FAR BEYOND LEGAL BOUNDARIES

https://uncutnews.ch/regierung-will-fuellmichs-rueckkehr-in-die-oeffentlichkeit-um-jeden-preis-verhindern-ein-prozess-der-weit-ueber-juristische-grenzen-hinausreicht/

May 13, 2025

2 MUST-READ PIECES. 2 EXCELLENT OVERVIEWS OF "The Unjust and Evil Prosecution of Dr. Reiner Fuellmich"

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/2-excellent-overviews-reiner-fuellmich-case

Sept 5, 2024

MORE SUPPORT FOR REINER! Including from one of the last people he interviewed

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/support-for-reiner-peter-koenig-wolfgang-jeschke

Sept 6, 2024

EVEN MORE SUPPORT FOR REINER! Including a fabulous detailed timeline

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/more-support-for-reiner-fuellmich-timeline

Sept 7, 2024

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Posted April 18, 2026