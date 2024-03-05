Here you are, those of you eager to know how things are progressing at Reiner’s trial:

First part of the report on Reiner Füllmich's 6th day of trial before the Göttingen Regional Court. 05.03.2024 / 14:49

More than just a water level report

The 6th day of proceedings in the Reiner Füllmich trial, today, Tuesday, March 5, 2024, from 9:15 a.m., at the Göttingen Regional Court, began with the questioning of Göttingen notary Stephan Kleinjohann. He described the contract mandate between Dr. Reiner Füllmich and the two buyers of his property and house in Göttingen.

He was commissioned by Reiner Füllmich and the buyers.

The timeline was discussed, which will be reproduced in detail by Jiota in her audio report. Füllmich's house had been sold on 3.10.22, with time running out until 18.11.22 to obtain an extract from the land register.

It was only then that he saw that Marcel Templin was registered in it and therefore continued the process with him.

Kleinjohann had only provided a sample contract. He had received the instructions for the amounts to be transferred to Templin from the latter with instructions as to when, how much money was to be transferred and where.

It had not been his task to check why Marcel Templin was now in the land register, he had merely been responsible for the processing.

Kleinjohann confirmed a telephone call with Justus Hoffmann, although this did not seem strange to him, as he had looked around on the port lawyers' website and Justus Hoffman was listed there as Templin's colleague, who was not authorized in this matter, but he nevertheless concluded that he could talk to Hoffmann.

Defense lawyer Katja Wörmer asked Klausjohann whether he was aware of the two people who were present at the meeting with Marcel Templin?

No, he did not know them.

Had he checked their personal details?

He denied that as well, saying that he only had Marcel Templin's ID presented to him because he had to check his signature.

Objection from the defense:

Strangers were coming in who he did not know personally and whose identity he had not checked. Wasn't that strange for him?

According to Kleinjohann, it was not his job to check the identity of the people Templin brought along as his "buddies".

To this end, he grabbed his cell phone and quoted from the German Civil Code what his duties were.

He was repeatedly asked by Wörmer and Füllmich whether these inconsistencies did not strike him as odd?

Kleinjohann answered in the negative.

He was presented with an email which he did not have in his files but which he had received and in which Füllmich pointed out via his defense that "things were not going according to plan". According to the notary, he had seen it but not realized it.

He emphasized that it was not his job and that he was only responsible for processing the contract. He was also confronted with letters that Füllmich had written to him, as he reproached Füllmich during the hearing for not actively objecting.

The defense then asked what else their client should have added?

Füllmich added that he could not have actively objected, as he did not even know that Templin had ordered him to receive this sum (note: and more, details later).

Kleinjohann answered the question as to why he accepted the inconsistencies by saying that Templin had said so and that he was in the land register.

After a 5-minute break, the questioning of Viviane Fischer was to continue.

However, Füllmich's statement, which had already been postponed on the 5th day of the trial, was read out freely. He merely pulled evidence from the files.

He began with Section 266 of the Criminal Code, which is to be applied restrictively and as a whole. He underlined the deviation in his case with legal commentaries.

Note: Reiner Füllmich also recently recorded his own audio on this topic, which has already been published.

He quoted comments from a well-known law professor who does not wish to be named at this time.

Note: This is not about Prof. Dr. Martin Schwab. Füllmich continued: the donations were earmarked for a specific purpose, to whom was the breach of trust? The three complainants seem to want to appropriate funds to which they are not entitled. He again referred to the need for a detailed overall view.

The judge replied that the embezzlement was against the holding company.

Füllmich pointed out that Fischer & Fischer and Hoffmann were acting as plaintiffs in adhesion, i.e. against them. Silence.

Regarding the credibility of Justus Hoffmann, Füllmich began to state facts:

Contrary to Hoffmann's account of having worked as a lawyer, Hoffmann had initially worked as a trainee lawyer for attorney Antonia Fischer.

It was also a lie that Füllmich had transferred funds to the grassroots, that he had threatened Hoffmann, as well as (note: which Viviane Fischer even confirmed on the 5th day of the trial) that the party had been radicalized by Füllmich.

Hoffmann often disappears and is nervous and tense - as even trial observers recently witnessed and commented on.

Hoffmann spread lies about Füllmich, such as that he and his wife Inka had met in a psychiatric clinic.

Füllmich explained that he had never been a patient in a psychiatric ward, then asked whether this could have been a projection by Hoffmann?

He quoted from the file a chat with Antonia Fischer that Justus Hoffmann's therapist had died and the new one had not yet started and that it was "therefore somewhat difficult".

He added that his wife had once taught seriously ill children in a university clinic and that he had met her there.

These and other statements by Hoffman had ultimately led to him being investigated for a year and three months without him being informed, let alone given a legal hearing to establish exonerating evidence.

According to Füllmich, Hoffman was the driving force.

Hoffmann had written his dissertation in Bielefeld with a half-time position under his doctoral supervisor Prof. Dr. Martin Schwab. (Note: which could explain the failed attempts at mediation at the time.)

Füllmich also mentioned his abduction and the means used to achieve it.

With these very means, a person was completely destroyed, both financially and professionally and, above all, prevented from doing his job.

Overall, it was strange.

He no longer had access to anything.

This is not a plea today, he wanted to point out § 266 StGB and how it was dealt with.

He still had questions for Viviane Fischer and Antonia Fischer.

Viviane would be questioned after the break regarding her statements about her financial circumstances.

It had been clearly discussed that the money should be secured in such a way that it could not be accessed so easily.

Füllmich adds that Justus Hoffmann had financial problems in that he was unable to pay his health insurance and therefore issued invoices to the committee.

Once again, Füllmich insists on the big picture.

He deeply regrets that human tragedies have come to light here, that it must have happened this way and that everything is now being made public.

Lunch break

To be continued....