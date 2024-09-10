Another update, another perspective on Reiner Trial Day 29, Sept 6, 2024. Sissi has taken the video of Djamila le Pair and Kerstin Heusinger and added: some photos and text, including a bit of a timeline in the description; a bit about witness Roger Bittel; a little about the complainants; photos of Reiner from last week; photos of Frank Grossenbach, Viviane Fischer, Marcel Templin, Justus Hoffmann, and Antonia Fischer.

From Sissi:

Lovely journalists Djamila Le Pair and Kerstin Heusinger tell you about their impressions, in English (so much appreciated), about Trial Day 29, on the 6 September 2024 in Goettingen, Germany, of Dr Reiner Fuellmich, who has been illegally taken from Mexico to Germany by the German authorities. It has been shown already on the first few trial days in February 2024, that he is innocent, and this trial is a total farce.

Lawyers on that day were newly arrived Tobias Pohl, and company lawyer Edgar Siemund, as well as Reiner's main lawyer, Katja Woermer. The witness of the day, Roger Bittel, @bittel_tv , was only allowed to be asked one question. (No surprise on my part): "Which company/entity did Reiner Fuellmich intend to pay the money to? The first one? With Justus Hoffmann, Antonia Fischer, Viviane Fischer and Reiner Fuellmich as members. Or the second one? With Viviane Fischer and Reiner Fuellmich as members.”

Note, that it is the two lawyers, who were in the first company, Justus Hoffmann and Antonia Fischer, that are the plaintiffs, complainants in this case. They hardly attended the sessions, did no work behind the scenes, showed no interest, admitted in court they had no interest in the actual work of the Committee, but now they want all the money. Or, as lawyer Miseré told us, it is just a construct, in order to eliminate a freedom fighter like Reiner, and stop him from entering politics in Germany. (A guilty verdict would stop him from doing that).

There are some photos of Reiner, from the 6 Sept 2024, at 2:07 minutes, taken by Djamila Le Pair.

At 12:12 min Frank Grossenbach is discussed, with photo; at 18:20 Justus Hoffmann and Antonia Fischer, the complainants, are discussed; at 23:00 Marcel Templin, complainant, ex affiliate, who ended up with most of Reiner's house sale money, is discussed.