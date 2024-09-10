UPDATE in ENGLISH. DAY 29, SEPT 6, REINER TRIAL.
Another update, another perspective on Reiner Trial Day 29, Sept 6, 2024. Sissi has taken the video of Djamila le Pair and Kerstin Heusinger and added: some photos and text, including a bit of a timeline in the description; a bit about witness Roger Bittel; a little about the complainants; photos of Reiner from last week; photos of Frank Grossenbach, Viviane Fischer, Marcel Templin, Justus Hoffmann, and Antonia Fischer.
From Sissi:
Lovely journalists Djamila Le Pair and Kerstin Heusinger tell you about their impressions, in English (so much appreciated), about Trial Day 29, on the 6 September 2024 in Goettingen, Germany, of Dr Reiner Fuellmich, who has been illegally taken from Mexico to Germany by the German authorities. It has been shown already on the first few trial days in February 2024, that he is innocent, and this trial is a total farce.
Lawyers on that day were newly arrived Tobias Pohl, and company lawyer Edgar Siemund, as well as Reiner's main lawyer, Katja Woermer. The witness of the day, Roger Bittel, @bittel_tv , was only allowed to be asked one question. (No surprise on my part): "Which company/entity did Reiner Fuellmich intend to pay the money to? The first one? With Justus Hoffmann, Antonia Fischer, Viviane Fischer and Reiner Fuellmich as members. Or the second one? With Viviane Fischer and Reiner Fuellmich as members.”
Note, that it is the two lawyers, who were in the first company, Justus Hoffmann and Antonia Fischer, that are the plaintiffs, complainants in this case. They hardly attended the sessions, did no work behind the scenes, showed no interest, admitted in court they had no interest in the actual work of the Committee, but now they want all the money. Or, as lawyer Miseré told us, it is just a construct, in order to eliminate a freedom fighter like Reiner, and stop him from entering politics in Germany. (A guilty verdict would stop him from doing that).
There are some photos of Reiner, from the 6 Sept 2024, at 2:07 minutes, taken by Djamila Le Pair.
At 12:12 min Frank Grossenbach is discussed, with photo; at 18:20 Justus Hoffmann and Antonia Fischer, the complainants, are discussed; at 23:00 Marcel Templin, complainant, ex affiliate, who ended up with most of Reiner's house sale money, is discussed.
May the truth - and all the amazing support - set Reiner free!
_________________________________
Here is the address to write to Reiner:
LETTERS;
JVA Rosdorf
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich
Am Grossen Sieke 8
37124 Rosdorf
Germany
postcards and cards allowed,
no glitter on the envelops,
no stamps or money in the envelops,
no books or other objects - not permitted,
nothing to be mentioned about the case - though now, according to the latest information, his mail is no longer scanned,
put your name of each page of the letter, just in case - though at present letters are no longer taken out of the envelops.
__________________________
MOST RECENT TRIAL DATE for REINER FUELLMICH:
Day 29 Tuesday Sept 3 ,2024 - cancelled, to give Reiner some time to grieve
Day 29 Friday Sept 6, 2024 (half day)
___________________
Previous trial days:
Day 01 Wednesday 31.01.2024
Day 02 Friday 02.02.2024
Day 03 Wednesday 07.02.2024
04th day Tuesday 27.02.2024 instead of Wednesday 14.02.2024
05th day Friday 01.03.2024 instead of Tuesday 20.02.2024
06th day Tuesday 05.03.2024 instead of Friday 23.02.2024
07th day Friday 08.03.2024
08th day Tuesday 12.03.2024
09th day Tuesday 02.04.2024
10th day Wednesday 03.03.2024
11th day Friday 19.03.2024
12th day Wednesday 24.03.2024
13th day Friday 03.05.2024
14th day Tuesday 07.03.2024
15th day Friday 17.05.2024
16th day Monday, June 10, 2024
17th day Wednesday, June 12, 2024 - cancelled due to KW’s illness
supposed to be the 18th day: Thursday, June 20, 2024 - not as scheduled due to non-appearance of both of Reiner’s lawyers
18th day - Wednesday, July 10, 2024
19th day, Friday, July 12, 2024 (half day)
20th day, Friday, July 19, 2024 (half day)
21st day, Thursday, July 25, 2024
22nd day, Wednesday July 31, 2024
23rd day, Tuesday August 6, 2024
24th day, Wednesday August 14, 2024
25th day, Tuesday August 20, 2024
26th day, Friday August 23, 2024
27th day, Wednesday August 28, 2024
28th day, Friday August 30, 2024
Posted Sept 10, 2024