LInda Shepler
31m

Thank you Elsa for this new information on Ed. I sent him a card 2 weeks ago, but will step up my efforts. I get the feeling that they are just trying to kill Ed with all those medications and the cruelty of not giving him the one medication he does need. To me, the very fact that he has been in detention for two years without a trial is because they have nothing on him. I got a polite letter back when I wrote to the Grand Jury/Mariposa County that they couldn’t discuss it.

I was hoping for a “we’ll look into it”.

I am hoping and praying the new DA is honest. I will write to the newspaper to hopefully drum up some interest. It just makes me sick the injustice here and how much Ed is suffering. I think you said he likes books on nature and the outdoors.

