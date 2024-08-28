Here is a brief overview of the huge - but not unexpected - turn of events that happened on Court Day 27 of Reiner’s trial. From Claudia Jaworski, posted on the Telegram channel FREE Reiner Fuellmich:

We are already busy editing the court report on Dr. Reiner Füllmich. It's not easy with a laptop on your lap on the highway, but we're doing our best to publish it as soon as possible. That will definitely be the case tomorrow. One thing we can say: on the 27th day of the trial, we were wondering when the trial would finally begin. And before we have even asked ourselves that out loud, the public prosecutor has already made his plea, claiming to be acting in the interests of the movement for enlightenment. The plea was a joke. Nevertheless, the public prosecutor's office is demanding 3 years and 9 months imprisonment. Given the massive human rights violation that has taken place throughout the trial and the fact that no harm has been proven so far, this demand is absurd. We will see if there is a real turn for the better on Friday. Translated with DeepL.com (free version)

There is an additional piece of news (also from FREE Reiner Feuelmich) that fits perfectly with the demand for Reiner’s long sentence. Reiner has been asked to repay 700,000 Euros to those that donated it - the 700,000 that, as everyone knows, were stolen from him.

++ News from Göttingen Regional Court: * Judge stops taking evidence and lets the prosecution make the closing statement. * The defense could still submit further, new motions for evidence, which would then be decided in the verdict (= all rejected). => prosecution demands 3 years and 9 months imprisonment for Reiner Füllmich * accusation of the prosecution: fraud (previous accusation, however: breach of trust) * The StA is concerned about the donations of the critics of the measures, these must be used for the purpose for which they were donated * StA therefore demands that Reiner Füllmich must repay 700,000 euros to Vorschalt UG from 2020 * Managing directors of Vorschalt UG are currently: Justus Hoffmann and Antonia Fischer, Viviane was kicked out by them.

Yes, the managing directors are Justus Hoffman and Antonia Fischer - as could be expected. VF, who started the open steps against Reiner by her public denunciation of his alleged financial wrongdoings, has been kicked out by those who were never managing directors of the Corona Committee that was officially registered!!

Finally, from FREE Reiner Fuellmich, a comment from Christof Miseré’s Facebook page:

The court has evaluated the painful appearance of Prof Schwab as negative for Reiner. This is not the professor I have known. A marionette with his own agenda. As for the the pathetic performance of the prosecution, that is something without parallel.

Here is the address to write to Reiner:

LETTERS;

JVA Rosdorf

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Grossen Sieke 8

37124 Rosdorf

Germany

postcards and cards allowed,

no glitter on the envelops,

no stamps or money in the envelops,

no books or other objects - not permitted,

nothing to be mentioned about the case - though now, according to the latest information, his mail is no longer scanned,

put your name of each page of the letter, just in case - though at present letters are no longer taken out of the envelops.

TO DONATE:

To donate, here is the link for donations for legal and other expenses: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2

FURTHER TRIAL DATES for REINER FUELLMICH:

further dates to be posted

Posted August 28, 2024