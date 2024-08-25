An excellent report of Day 26 of Reiner’s trial from Claudia Jaworski. Subtitles courtesy of Sissi. Claudia Jaworski has interviewed:

- Katja Woermer,

- Christof Miseré,

- Edward Siemund, newly arrived corporate law expert,

- Frank Grossenback, V Fischer’s lawyer,

- Andrea Christidis and her husband Prof Christidis.

Sissi concludes her report:

_________________________________

Here is the address to write to Reiner:

LETTERS;

JVA Rosdorf

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Grossen Sieke 8

37124 Rosdorf

Germany

postcards and cards allowed,

no glitter on the envelops,

no stamps or money in the envelops,

no books or other objects - not permitted,

nothing to be mentioned about the case - though now, according to the latest information, his mail is no longer scanned,

put your name of each page of the letter, just in case - though at present letters are no longer taken out of the envelops.

__________________________

TO DONATE:

To donate, here is the link for donations for legal and other expenses: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2

