Update. Day 26 of the Trial of Reiner Fuellmich. English Subtitles.
An excellent report of Day 26 of Reiner’s trial from Claudia Jaworski. Subtitles courtesy of Sissi. Claudia Jaworski has interviewed:
- Katja Woermer,
- Christof Miseré,
- Edward Siemund, newly arrived corporate law expert,
- Frank Grossenback, V Fischer’s lawyer,
- Andrea Christidis and her husband Prof Christidis.
From Sissi’s channel:
Claudia Jaworski's (https://t.me/paragraph32/828) excellent report of Trial Day 26 in the case of Dr Reiner Fuellmich. She interviewed defense lawyers Katja Woermer, Christof Misere, and newly arrived corporate law expert Edgard Siemund. Also, Viviane Fischer's lawyer Frank Grossenbach, Criminal and Forensic Psychologist Dr Andrea Christidis and her husband, Prof Christidis.
The last view seconds of this video we see the very young public prosecutor walking away, we really only see his back, with the usual "Questions? Contact the press office". Not sure if it was Mr John or Mr Recher.
00:26 Katja Woermer
00:49 Spectator
01:33 Dr Andrea Christidis
01.47 Christof Misere
03.02 Dr Andrea Christidis
03.47 Katja Woermer
05:08 Edgar Siemund
06.29 Katja Woermer
08.49 Frank Grossenback (Viviane Fischer's lawyer)
10:35 Prof Christidis
11:06 Katja Woermer
13:26 Edgar Siemund
14:39 Public Prosecutor (John or Recher, not sure)
Sissi concludes her report:
The last view seconds of this video we see the very young public prosecutor walking away, we really only see his back, with the usual "Questions? Contact the press office".
_________________________________
Here is the address to write to Reiner:
LETTERS;
JVA Rosdorf
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich
Am Grossen Sieke 8
37124 Rosdorf
Germany
postcards and cards allowed,
no glitter on the envelops,
no stamps or money in the envelops,
no books or other objects - not permitted,
nothing to be mentioned about the case - though now, according to the latest information, his mail is no longer scanned,
put your name of each page of the letter, just in case - though at present letters are no longer taken out of the envelops.
__________________________
TO DONATE:
To donate, here is the link for donations for legal and other expenses: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2
FURTHER TRIAL DATES for REINER FUELLMICH:
further dates to be posted
___________________
Previous trial days:
Day 01 Wednesday 31.01.2024
Day 02 Friday 02.02.2024
Day 03 Wednesday 07.02.2024
04th day Tuesday 27.02.2024 instead of Wednesday 14.02.2024
05th day Friday 01.03.2024 instead of Tuesday 20.02.2024
06th day Tuesday 05.03.2024 instead of Friday 23.02.2024
07th day Friday 08.03.2024
08th day Tuesday 12.03.2024
09th day Tuesday 02.04.2024
10th day Wednesday 03.03.2024
11th day Friday 19.03.2024
12th day Wednesday 24.03.2024
13th day Friday 03.05.2024
14th day Tuesday 07.03.2024
15th day Friday 17.05.2024
16th day Monday, June 10, 2024
17th day Wednesday, June 12, 2024 - cancelled due to KW’s illness
supposed to be the 18th day: Thursday, June 20, 2024 - not as scheduled due to non-appearance of both of Reiner’s lawyers
18th day - Wednesday, July 10, 2024
19th day, Friday, July 12, 2024 (half day)
20th day, Friday, July 19, 2024 (half day)
21st day, Thursday, July 25, 2024
22nd day, Wednesday July 31, 2024
23rd day, Tuesday August 6, 2024
24th day, Wednesday August 14, 2024
25th day, Tuesday August 20, 2024
26th day, Friday August 23, 2024
Posted August 25, 2024