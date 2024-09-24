ULTRA HIGH PRIORITY. THIS IS A RESEND - BECAUSE I GOT THE LINK WRONG. PLEASE READ. AND ACT. GO TO: https://preventgenocide2030.org
PLEASE READ RIMA’S PASSIONATE PLEA TO DO WHAT YOU CAN TO GET THE US OUT OF THE DEADLY UN. I DON'T KNOW WHAT MORE TO DO, OTHER THAN SEND OUT RIMA'S URGENT PLEA, TO GET ANYONE WHO HAS NOT YET DONE SO TO TAKE WHAT ACTION YOU CAN, AT https://preventgenocide2030.org
- SEND THE EMAILS (ONE CLICK),
- CALL (EVERYTHING SET UP),
- FORWARD TO EVERYONE YOU KNOW.
HERE IS RIMA’S URGENT PLEA:
The goal: 10 million signatures. If you have not already done so, please add your voice now.
Posted Sept 24, 2024
The UN is only one of the many front organizations to cover up the worldwide democide. Any government can introduce a "state of emergency" anytime, especially after globalist powers trigger a crisis (e.g. by blackouts, mass poisoning, radiation etc.).
The problem is that the people are completely powerless. In fact, the globalist plan is nearing its completion:
https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/the-long-trip-to-global-control-is
This, of course, must not prevent anyone from doing what they can, but one must not forget that certain actions only speed up the process:
https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/do-not-comply-no-kidding