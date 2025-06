Maybe this will be our last time meeting. Maybe we will change direction a bit. We will see.

On Tuesday, there will be only one meeting time:

2 pm Eastern (New York time), 7 pm UK, 11 am Pacific.

If you’re not on the list and would like to be notified, please email: elsa@fullflourishing.com

All the best to all of us,

Elsa

Posted June 15, 2025