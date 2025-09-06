I was planning to send out 3 interviews with people concerned with Islam. Bill Warner, Tommy Robinson and Frank Vitale. But then I thought: I can’t skip the interview with Elisabeth Sabaditsch-Wolff. It highlights the issue of freedom of speech. Elisabeth had to learn that proving she was telling the truth did not protect her. In fact, she learned that TELLING THE TRUTH WAS HER CRIME.

So, Bill Warner, Tommy Robinson, Frank Vitale AND Elisabeth Sabaditsch-Wolff. That made it 4 interviews in one week.

Okay, a few of you would listen to all the interviews. Very few.

So there has been a change. There will be 2 interviews a week - with a focus on Islam for 2 weeks.

One of the interviews in the first week will be, as planned, with Bill Warner of Political Islam.

The other will be with Tommy Robinson, who has spearheaded the movement for awareness of, and action about, the overwhelmingly Islamic “grooming” (rape) gangs in the UK - after 3 decades of political, police and social service silence on and disregard of the issue. Right now he’s at the forefront of a huge Freedom of Speech event planned for September 13. Over 250,000 people are expected.

There’s a personal connection.

One day - I believe it was April 1, 2016 - I got an urgent call from a friend, Valerie Price of Act4Canada: Tommy Robinson needs our help. He had a court appearance in a few days - on April 14 - and was sure he would be sentenced to more time in prison and would be killed there. He had almost been killed by Islamic prisoners the previous time. He had been forced to spend 22 weeks in solitary confinement to survive. He had no money for a lawyer, had never managed to raise money for himself.

On April 3, I did a sendout which was picked up by much of the alternative media:

https://westindanger.com/help-tommy-robinson.html

It starts:

Nelson Mandela had better conditions in prison than Tommy. In the end, Mandela had a prison garden. Tommy has been beaten unconscious in prison and had his teeth knocked out. Why? Tommy has told the truth about Islamic rape gangs targeting thousands of indigenous British girls. Then, when he received a long sentence for the flimsiest of reasons - he lied on behalf of his brother on a mortgage application - he was put among Islamic violent offenders, including murderers. For his own protection, he spent 22 weeks of his prison term in solitary confinement. Why was he put among Islamic violent offenders for a non-violent offense that usually has no prison sentence? He knows it's because the authorities wanted him out of the way. And now, April 14, there is another court case against him for striking a fellow prisoner who was about to pour boiling water on Tommy's face. Tommy desperately needs financial support from us - money that can be used for a lawyer. Plus he has a wife and three children. A better lawyer could mean the difference between life and death. The one he has now is paid by the state that has been 100% against Tommy.

In a few days, that appeal for help raised 4 times what was needed for a first-rate lawyer. It changed the course of Tommy’s life. He believes it saved his life.

Getting that sendout started has stayed one of the highlights of Valerie’s life She is now on her way to the UK, to take part in the September 13 protest that Tommy is spearheading.

I’ve just decided. The first interview next week will be with Tommy. It took place on May 23, 2018, 2 days before another arrest.

All looked great. I was on a visit to the UK. Tommy and I were in a large garden behind an old UK hotel, in the shade beside an old stone wall. All looked safe.

___________________

For the time being, here’s a link to the interviews from Weeks 1, 2, and 3, in case you missed some:

https://truthsummit.info/truth-summit-2025.html

WEEK ONE - SEEING THE FACTS

ANDREW JOHNSON on 9/11

https://truthsummit.info/andrew-johnson.html

OLE DAMMEGARD on FALSE FLAGS

https://truthsummit.info/ole-dammegard.html

WEEK TWO - QUEST FOR JUSTICE

REINER FUELLMICH on QUEST FOR TRUTH and JUSTICE

https://truthsummit.info/reiner-fuellmich.html

https://truthsummit.info/reiner-fuellmich-update.html

HOWELL WOLTZ on JUSTICE DENIED

https://truthsummit.info/howell-woltz.html

WEEK THREE - COMMUNISM

DIANA WEST on AMERICAN BETRAYAL

https://truthsummit.info/diana-west.html

JIM SIMPSON on the RED-GREEN AXIS

https://truthsummit.info/jim-simpson.html

All the best,

Elsa

PS. Here is the blog on the Truth Summit:

http://truthsummit.info/blog.html

PPS. Here is the page on the Truth Summit, the weeks as they are being presented:

https://truthsummit.info/truth-summit-2025.html

PPPS. Here are more of the people you will be meeting:

PLEASE SPREAD THE NEWS OF THE TRUTH SUMMIT.

Posted September 6, 2025