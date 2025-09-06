Truth Summit

Truth Summit

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lebo Von Lo-Debar's avatar
Lebo Von Lo-Debar
10h

Question, which will you get in trouble for more...daring to question the transgender mental health crisis or radical Islam?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Elsa and others
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Elsa Schieder
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture