Did you know that, from early 1915 on, Kaiser Wilhelm was making peace overtures to end what came to be known as World War I, a war ended only 4 years later, in 1919? Did you know that all his overtures fell on deliberately deaf ears?

The vast majority of the devastating injuries and millions of deaths of young men in trenches, on one side from some countries, on the other side from other countries, only happened because Kaiser Wilhelm’s peace overtures were not given any hearing by the English.

The US, only brought into the war in 1917, would never have entered World War I, if those peace overtures had been given a hearing.

These are findings from two Scottish researchers, Jim Macgregor and John O’Dowd.

I was asking myself: with which two interviews do I end this second part of the 2025 Truth Summit?

I knew I wanted to send out the interview with Cathy O’Brien, on sexual abuse and mind control, and on the possibility of undoing a horrific level of damage.. Such huge vital subjects.

But what else to send to you?

A couple of months ago, I watched an interview with Jim Macgregor and John O’Dowd. I could only find contact information for Jim Macgregor - who is in fact the person I most wanted to interview, because of the powerful personal reason for his interest in the origin and continuation of World War I.

Together the two men have written an incredibly well-researched book: Two World Wars and Hitler: Who was Responsible?: Anglo-American Money, Foreign Agents and Geopolitics.

https://twoworldwarsandhitler.com/buy-the-book/

Jim responded quickly. He was not well, but agreed to an interview when he was better. I reached out to him again perhaps ten days ago. He is still not well.

My decision. I cared more to let you know Jim’s story and the findings, than to wait until he was well enough for an interview. So on Thursday I will send out the interview that so impressed me. It’s with both authors, Jim Macgregor and John O’Dowd.

As for tomorrow, you will get the interview with the amazing Cathy O’Brien.

All the best to the people on the side of the human rights to safety, truth and justice.

Elsa



Posted September 22, 2025