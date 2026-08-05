I have been asking: how do we help our work be less ephemeral - here today, gone tomorrow? One way is to have a rerun. In 2023, I did 2 Truth Summits - one in June, one in Oct. Each time, more than 20 people were Interviewed. Each person has a passionate interest in a different part of the truth puzzle, from children’s books to 9/11 to Communism to Islam to medical malpractice to the injustice system.

So many enthusiastic responses:

Thank you, Elsa and Guests, What a wealth of information you have provided. Have listened to 3 so far and look forward to the next 18. Great work, well done to you all.

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Enjoyed all of your guests so far, excellent work, very good interviews, you have a very nice approach, I enjoy the history of their childhood, how it all started… 5 stars for me.

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Thank you so much…. Listened to Reiner and just amazed at the man, learning so much more about him and thank you for your own commitment. There are a lot of beautiful people in the world that make a difference. We are both optimists, we will see the day when it all falls apart.

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Enjoyed very much!

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Thank you so much Elsa! I won't have time to watch all the interviews but I just watched Howell Woltz and it was a fantastic interview. I knew America was very corrupt but I heard about things that were new to me. I wanted to tell you also that you are an excellent interviewer. Your questions and reflections brought the information out in a very accessible way. Well done! (-:

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Thanks for giving me hope. I had decided that there would be no future for my 19 year old grandkids, glad I’m old (81 but in good shape) and then watched your interview with Reiner.

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Hi Elsa, just finished watching interview with Reiner, excellent work, i feel i know him better after this interview and about him revealing the dark Vivienne who i disliked on sight when i used to watch him, did not understand the connection.

I liked that you did not interrupt him, just when necessary, and talked about your concerns concisely, excellent, looking forward to the next one…

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I just listened to you and Dr Ana Mihalcea. I had heard Dr Ana speak on the Corona Committee investigation with Reiner Fullemich. I felt her passion and I also felt yours both standing in your Truths! You also ask the right questions in the right moment.

I believe that it will be We The People who will make this shift away from these evil conditions into our divine connection. I still believe in Humanity and I am doing all I can to keep safe and speak out to others who are still under hypnosis.

Stay Strong Elsa and we will join forces in Love together.

Sending you much Love from Scotland. On and on … so much praise:

https://truthsummit.info/praise.html

So now the rerun. In it, Instead of crowding the interviews into a 2-week period, there will be one interview a week, always on Friday.

You can check out the line-up for the June Summit: https://truthsummit.info/truth-summit-june-2023.html

You can also check out the line-up for what comes next, the October Summit: https://truthsummit.info/truth-summit-oct-2023.html

As for who is first, it just so happens that Reiner was first - the headliner - in both Summits. I had no idea how approachable he was when I sent out the requests for interviews. Many other big-name people did not answer. He did. He agreed to be interviewed. Of course I knew about the Corona Committee. But what about him? It was a pleasure learning about him.

And it is because Reiner answered, and was so warm, that when he was arrested just a week before the second Summit was to air, that I chose to take on keeping people in the English-speaking world informed about what was happening with him.

This Friday, you will be receiving the June 2023 interview with Reiner.

Here are some of the other people: Dr Ana Mihalcea, Dr Tess Lawrie, Maria Zeee, Greg Mannarino, Dr Charles Hoffe, Debbie DeGroff, Harry Richardson, Howell Woltz.

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By the way, more is planned - hopefully another interview series, on

HOW DO WE LIVE WELL WHEN GOING THROUGH HARD TIMES.

A first conversation - between Reiner and myself - has been arranged. We are just waiting for the prison authorities to authorize the landline number for the conversation.

That first conversation has been funded by the generosity of some of you. Thank you. Note: both Reiner and I are happy to do the interviews for free. But the prison demands that the calls be done to a landline and charges quite a bit per minute.

Whom to interview next? So many choices. I see this could be an ongoing series.

And now, all the best to all of us with a quest for truth and justice.

Elsa

Posted: August 5, 2026