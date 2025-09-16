I’m glad to be giving Islam a bit more attention in this Truth Summit, while it had very little int the two 2023 Truth Summits.

Why so little attetnion to Islam in the earlier Truth Summits? With the advent of the infamous c-virus, the lockdowns, masking, injection mandates, many people (including myself) paid less attention to Islam. Plus, many people were just waking up, in this case to what was going on with the scamdemic, and had never paid attention to Islam. I did not want to alienate them by bringing up Islam. In other words, to some extent I was self-censoring.

So this week, a little more attention to Islam. The truth tellers about Islam are, Tuesday, Elisabeth Sabaditsch-Wolff, and Thursday, Frank Salvato.

TUESDAY, SEPT 16. Elisabeth was very very careful from the beginning when she gave small workshops about Islam. She knew, for example, she could not call Mohammed a pedophile. She got into trouble anyway. She went from one court to another - always to an ever higher court, in the end going to the top European court, in an effort to get justice.

Her biggest learning. One is asked to swear, in court, that one will tell the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. Elisabeth learned that this rule did not apply in her case. In fact, a very different rule was in force.

PASSION FOR TRUTH AND FREEDOM OF SPEECH

Elisabeth Sabaditsch-Wolff

has had to learn a hard lesson:

THE TRUTH IS NO DEFENSE

As the new title of her book says:

TRUTH WAS MY CRIME

Elisabeth Sabaditsch-Wolff remembers being a rebel even as a child. Later she became a ski instructor instead of doing as her parents wanted - going to university. But her big rebellions are against the ever growing loss of freedoms - a fight that took her from one court to another, to the highest court in Europe. Her fight continues.

Click for the interview

https://truthsummit.info/elisabeth-sabaditsch-wolff.html

All the best to all of us,

Elsa



Posted September 16, 2025