Communism, especially Communist infiltration into the West. That was the focus of the last 2 interviews of first set of Truth Summit interviews. In the second set, the first 2 interviews will be with people concerned with Islam in the West. Then the focus will turn to mind control.

The first interview will be with Bill Warner of Political Islam. He’s the very first person I interviewed for my very first Truth Summit, back in 2012. The second interview will be with Frank Salvato, whom I interviewed for one of the recent Truth Summits.

One connection between Bill Warner and Frank Salvato: both men were galvanized by the destruction of the World Trade Center buildings, and by the deaths of close to 3000 people, through - so they believed, because this is what they were told - an act of terrorism by 19 Islamic hijackers.

If you have explored what happened to the World Trade Center buildings on 9/11, you almost certainly know that those responsible were not 19 Islamic hijackers.

All the same, huge shifts in relation to Islam were happening in the West, including a massive and escalating influx of Islamic people, and a massive shift away from freedom of speech, especially regarding Islam. The cuts to freedom of speech have kept increasing.

There will also be a bonus interview in the first week - one with Tommy Robinson, who has spearheaded the movement for awareness of, and action about, the overwhelmingly Islamic “grooming” (rape) gangs in the UK - after 3 decades of political, police and social service silence on and disregard of the issue. Right now he’s at the forefront of a huge Freedom of Speech event planned for September 13. Over 250,000 people are expected.

In the second week, we will move to mind control: both overt mind control (as happened to Cathy O’Brien) and the much less obvious mind control committed through children’s books (as chronicled for over 30 years by Debbie Degroff).

The second set of Truth Summit interviews will end with interviews with 2 people dedicated to getting the truth out - most likely Maria Zeee and Alex Newman.

___________________

For the time being, here’s a link to the interviews from Weeks 1, 2, and 3, in case you missed some:

https://truthsummit.info/truth-summit-2025.html

WEEK ONE - SEEING THE FACTS

ANDREW JOHNSON on 9/11

https://truthsummit.info/andrew-johnson.html

OLE DAMMEGARD on FALSE FLAGS

https://truthsummit.info/ole-dammegard.html

WEEK TWO - QUEST FOR JUSTICE

REINER FUELLMICH on QUEST FOR TRUTH and JUSTICE

https://truthsummit.info/reiner-fuellmich.html

https://truthsummit.info/reiner-fuellmich-update.html

HOWELL WOLTZ on JUSTICE DENIED

https://truthsummit.info/howell-woltz.html

WEEK THREE - COMMUNISM

DIANA WEST on AMERICAN BETRAYAL

https://truthsummit.info/diana-west.html

JIM SIMPSON on the RED-GREEN AXIS

https://truthsummit.info/jim-simpson.html

PS. Here is the blog on the Truth Summit:

http://truthsummit.info/blog.html

PPS. Here is the page on the Truth Summit, the weeks as they are being presented:

PPPS. Here are more of the people you will be meeting:

Posted September 4, 2025