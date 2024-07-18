My first thought: what is real and what isn’t? I’ve learned that I can trust nothing about what I learn from the media. Recently I learned that - yeeks - there were no dinosaurs, or anyway we do not have evidence justifying belief in dinosaurs

That brings me to the attempted assassination of Donald Trump - or according to others - the alleged attempted “assassination” of Donald Trump.

I read several very early pieces, stopping with Rima Laibow’s post. It made sense to me so I reposted it. She noted that the photos show no blood on Trump’s hand, though it is right beside his ear where there is blood. An injury such as his would lead to lots and lots of blood flow. Also, she noted and I agreed, there is gravity, and blood flows in accordance with the law of gravity. The blood from Trump’s injury does not appear to be doing that.

I have learned much since then, notably the way the security forces and police were anything but competent. Someone evidently gave the order to stand down, is something I have heard many times. Lots of people have covered this excellently.

I also learned of the man who died throwing himself onto his daughters, to protect them, and of the other 2 bystanders seriously - one critically - injured.

I’ve also seen footage - the frame, even - of the bullet near Trump’s ear.

I’ve listened to someone who has long known Trump and noted his uncanny ability to make the right move, the only move that would succeed. A man with an amazing gut instinct that this time had him turn his head at the right split second. That piece brought to mind one of the first things I read: Trump has divine protection. Well, however it happened, he certainly got through!

I’ve listened to a 2-minute clip of a friend he talked with for 30 minute not long after the event, who said that he has seen other people changed completely by an event like what Trump has lived through. Not Trump.

Where do I stand? I’m more inclined to believe there was an assassination attempt than that it was all faked. Why no blood on his hand or shirt? One person explained it as because he had his hand closed, not open. But what about the clothes? I don’t know, but there is that man who died. How explain him?

I know Shakespeare’s lines (from memory):

All the world’s a stage

and all the people in it merely players

We have our exits and our entrances . . .

Trump did not exit!!

Where do I stand? Most, I am for listening to each other and talking to each other respectfully. You’re welcome to disagree with me (and each other), not to denigrate. I allowed denigrating comments to stand that were written in response to my piece on Israel and Gaza - just to show how disrespectfully (and worse) people felt justified in behaving. This time I took someone off my list. (Much less disrespect this time.)

I listened to many analyses - that did not see the event the same way - regarding what happened with Trump. My sense is that all (or most, anyway) of the people were sincere, doing their best to get to the reality of what happened. And I listened to them respectfully.

Something else. I gave the event attention. Now I have moved on. For some people this will become a major focus - as I am giving a major focus to Reiner and to Ed Wackerman. For me, I have the sense that I’m not going to learn much more. I have so much else calling for attention.



Posted July 18, 2024







Posted July 18, 2024