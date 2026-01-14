Yesterday I saw the first tribute to Scott Adams, DIlbert creator among much else. I came to the second one just now, Pasheen Stonebrooke passing on Eko’s moving tribute.

Yesterday I learned that Scott Adams dedicated himself, after his marriage ended, to being useful. Today I learned ever so much more. Pasheen starts with:

Scott taught us that most people sleepwalk through systems they can’t see, controlled by patterns they can’t name. He taught us that the first act of freedom is opening your eyes. The second is refusing to close them again, no matter what it costs.

Opening your eyes. Seeing. Perceiving.

Now, like Pasheen, I will pass on Eko’s tribute:

Link: ekolovesyou.com/p/what-scott-adams-saw

I had heard of Adams’ books, Win Bigly and How to Fail at Almost Everything and Still Win Big. Now I plan to read at least the second. He also wrote a book that did not do well - showing people how to be better thinkers. I’m not surprised that book wasn’t a best seller. I have found that most people have massive inner blocks against thinking, and these might well block them from even looking at the book

As for How to Fail at Almost Everything and Still Win Big, Eko sums up the main message:

The core insight fit on an index card. Goal-oriented people exist in a state of continuous pre-success failure. Systems people succeed every time they apply their systems. Running a marathon in under four hours is a goal. Exercising daily is a system. Making a million dollars is a goal. Building skills that compound is a system. Goals seduce you with the fantasy of arrival. Systems keep you in the game long enough for luck to find you.

I love this. Learn systems that work!! And work them.

Scott Adams’ final message:

“I had an amazing life. I gave it everything I had. If you got any benefits from my work, I’m asking you to pay it forward as best you can. That’s the legacy I want. Be useful. And please know I loved you all to the end.”

Posted Jan 14, 2026