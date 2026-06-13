Yesterday I posted: IMPORTANT: THE FAKE FACTS - facts in name only - ON CONTAGION. Today I open my computer and come to the death by suicide of Christine Cotton, a courageous whistle-blower who “published a sensational exposé in her French book, in which she ruthlessly exposed Pfizer’s criminal conduct during the clinical development of the ‘Comirnaty vaccine.’”

The suicide came after a year of excruciating pain. The author of the piece on her “wonder[s] if she had been poisoned — perhaps with thallium.”

It is a possibility - the evil-doers inflicting suffering on someone who exposed their evil. And yet the whistle-blower had the courage to speak out, knowing that the evil-doers had committed great evil and that they did not want exposed what she exposed. As I see it, she knowingly took an enormous risk.

If the Big Pharma house comes tumbling down - as it will - Christine Cotton is one of the people to whom we owe great gratitude.

I see everyone standing up for truth and justice as being owed a huge debt of gratitude. I also see them - us - as inspirations.

Here is a tribute to Christine that touched me. I tried to cross-post. Substack did not allow that. So I am sending this out as a post.

Here is the book she published:

HERE ARE THE 6 QUESTIONS AND CONCLUSIONS FROM MY POST FROM YESTERDAY. AT THE END IS A NEW CONCLUSION - #7.

What does it mean, if the contagion-stopped-by-vaccination model is outright wrong, and if the evidence was there over a hundred years ago?

One. The logical conclusion is that there is massive malevolence. Instead of a push for health, there has been a disregard of facts and a huge push for vaccinations, especially of children. A brand new American study comes to mind. Children who have never been vaccinated have a chronic illness rate of 2.6%. Children who are fully vaccinated have a chronic illness rate of 60%.

Two. A huge financial empire runs on the untruths / lies, for instance on injecting children for the financial benefit of Big Pharma and presumably those above it.

What does it mean, I asked.

Three. The evidence is conclusive that the history we have been taught and are being taught is lie upon lie.

Four. Instead of being able to trust that what I learn from the mainstream, including schools, is as accurate as possible, I keep learning ever more that I - we - can trust nothing from the mainstream.

Five. That does not mean that I can trust everything (or anything) from the alternative media. I keep hearing that just about everyone outside the mainstream is “controlled opposition” - which stands to reason, because it just makes sense that evil-doers would do all they can to spread misinformation via the alternative media so that getting accurate information is challenging.

Six. This is part of the backdrop of all our lives.

I AM ADDING #7:

Everything we do for truth and justice is vital. As Reiner keeps saying: they are on their way out. We will succeed. We are close to succeeding.

I add: they are on their way out because of “us” - everyone who does what they can for truth and justice. Once again, thank you, Christine.



, Posted June 13, 2026