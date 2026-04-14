I don’t know how this happened, why so many Hungarians did not recognize the danger of voting for someone who will change the direction of their country, open it to mass Islamic immigration. It is so obvious to me, and many others, that Orban stood for the continuation of his society.

A dark day for Europe. Orbán had been the longest-serving leader in the European Union, having led the nation for over 16 years. Orban kept Hungary free from the destructive migration policies of the EU. For a country of ten million people that spent most of the 20th century occupied and impoverished, Hungary today is thriving. This is down to the 16-year rule of Viktor Orban. Hungary’s Prime Minister has, to use his phrasing, aimed to create an ‘illiberal democracy’. He has reformed the country’s judiciary, given tax breaks to mothers to increase the birth rate and zealously resisted the EU’s refugee policies. The last is illustrated by the 140-mile fence along the Serbian border constructed during the 2015 migration crisis. Proud border guards tell you that 1.1 million migrants have been kept out in a decade. (William Atkinson) https://gellerreport.com/2026/04/victor-orban-concedes-defeat-in-hungary-election.html/

1.1 million migrants - that is over 10% of Hungary’s population - people that the citizens would need to be paying for - housing, food, medical and dental care, clothing and other supplies. And then there would be, almost certainly, an increased crime rate - like of rape - experienced in every country with a large migrant influx.

It makes no sense to me. What was held out to the voters, that so many voted for the opposition?

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Elsa’s Quest: https://elsasquest.com

Past posts: https://elsasquest.com/past-posts.html

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Posted April 14, 2026