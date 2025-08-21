TALK TIME. So very important to have not just political talk, but personal talk. What’s been happening in our lives, in the past week or two, that matters to us.

Talking and listening. Saying what we’ve heard, what resonates with us.

Each person gets the chance to talk for a couple of minutes. And then the others say what they heard or how this resonates.

TALK TIME.

The time: Thursday for one hour.

2 pm EST, 11 am Pacific, 7 pm UK time, 8 pm most of Europe.

If you’d like to give TALK TIME a try, and are not on the group list, please send an email to: elsa@fullflourishing.com, and I’ll add you to the group, and you’ll get the reminder with the link.

TALK TIME. OUR WEEK. A chance to get to know each other better, and also get more energy. Connecting adds to our lives.

Elsa

Posted August 20, 2025