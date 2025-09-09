This week you are getting 2 interviews with people concerned (an understatement) about Islam: Tommy Robinson and Bill Warner.

In some ways they could not be more different.

Bill Warner, quiet and soft-spoken, with a PhD and more than 10 books to his credit.

Tommy Robinson, with little formal education, with anything but an educated accent - but a natural leader who became the leader of the English Defense League, which in 2009, in 6 months became the largest street movement Europe had seen.

The interest of these two men in Islam is also very different.

Bill Warner cares to inform, to put difficult content (making your way through the Quran is no picnic) into short easy-to-read books. In 2001, in the aftermath of 9/11, he saw there was nothing like this available, and he set out to fill this vacuum. And he did! Book after book.

Tommy Robinson exploded onto the UK scene, after thirty years of silence by the British government, police and social services about the huge number of overwhelmingly Islamic “grooming” (rape) gangs in just about every UK town. An estimate I’ve read various times: in those 30 years, about one million poor white British girls were “groomed.”

By the way, Tommy read the Quran as well - when he was in prison and the Quran was the only book available. He read it and learned the basis for the behavior he had witnessed over and over by Islamic men.

I’ve been stressing differences between Tommy and Bill. There is at least one quality they share. IINTELLIGENCE.

I remember watching a video of Tommy giving a lecture at Oxford about 10 years ago. His suit did not fit excellently. His accent was strikingly un-Oxford-like. His intelligence was absolutely clear. He had that crucial thing: common sense.

___________________

Tommy would always have stayed, for me, someone doing good stuff over in the distant UK, except for the call, in 2016, from a friend, Valerie Price of Act4Canada: A good friend of Tommy’s was a good friend of hers. The two were talking and at wit’s end. Tommy had almost been murdered the first time he was in prison. In a few days he was facing other charges. He was sure he would be sent to prison again and murdered there. He had no money for a lawyer. Valerie and her friend knew there were fundraising sites. Neither of them was internet savvy. So Valerie called me. In a couple of hours I had a short piece written. I went onto a big fundraising site. I had not finished posting when the piece was flagged as “political” - and the site did not touch anything political. So I created a one-page site, the short post was picked up widely, and within a few days, Tommy had the funds for a first-rate lawyer.

The outcome: CASE DISMISSED WITH COSTS!!!!!

A couple of years later, 2018, I visited the UK, in good measure to meet some of the great people I’d connected with about Tommy. And I sat down with Tommy, interviewed hm.

The future looked fabulous.

It is now another 8 years later, and Tommy has continued. Right now he’s spearheading a huge freedom of speech rally. It happens in less than a week, Saturday. Sept 13.

In the meantime, enjoy the video.

By the way, there were some issues with the audio. But it’s very audible.

And despite the audio issues, the interview has had over half a million views - about a quarter of a million on Facebook, plus it was picked up by a couple of better-known Youtube channels, one of which ended up getting multiple times more views than I did!!

___________________

Posted September 9, 2025