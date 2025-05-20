TODAY: THE FULL FLOURISHING COMMUNITY. FINDING OUR WAY, TO WHAT DO WE DO FOR REINER AND IN TERMS OF OTHER SOCIAL CONCERNS.
Many people have been referring to Reiner as the new Julian Assange. I hope - along with everyone else for Reiner - that he will be free much sooner. However, people are realizing we may need to do some of the kind of organizing that was vital to Assange’s being freed - like people circling the British House of Parliament. So many creative events.
The Full Flourishing Community - perhaps that will be a small part of the efforts.
The meetings are on Tuesday - in other words, today - at 2 times:
Tuesday - 2 pm Eastern (New York time), 7 pm UK, 11 am Pacific.
Tuesday - 7 pm Eastern (New York time), 4 pm Pacific, WED 9 am Sydney Australia.
If you’re not on the list and would like to be notified, please email: elsa@fullflourishing.com
All the best to all of us,
Elsa
Posted, May 20, 2025