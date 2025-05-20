Many people have been referring to Reiner as the new Julian Assange. I hope - along with everyone else for Reiner - that he will be free much sooner. However, people are realizing we may need to do some of the kind of organizing that was vital to Assange’s being freed - like people circling the British House of Parliament. So many creative events.

The Full Flourishing Community - perhaps that will be a small part of the efforts.

The meetings are on Tuesday - in other words, today - at 2 times:

Tuesday - 2 pm Eastern (New York time), 7 pm UK, 11 am Pacific.

Tuesday - 7 pm Eastern (New York time), 4 pm Pacific, WED 9 am Sydney Australia.

Posted, May 20, 2025