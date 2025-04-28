Today, the election in Canada. It has started. By evening, it’s over.

We will see.

I do not trust the polls.

So again, we will see.

Here again, a 6-minute video on Carney, definitely not showing him in a good light:

https://x.com/HanyaToderoff/status/1915568451579764982

You might also want to look at:



And then there is that question, whatever happens and wherever we are: WHAT DO WE DO NEXT?

My own impulse is to have a community, for connection and inspiration - THE FULL FLOURISHING COMMUNITY. For all of us concerned about Reiner, and about so much else.

For instance, in Canada, even if Carney is not elected, that is not a long-term solution. The other main choice, Pierre Poilievre, has stayed away from one of Canada’s most urgent issues: the massive influx of people, over a million this past year, about 2.5% of the population. If this continues, in a decade, one-third of the inhabitants of Canada will be arrivals from the last decade. As for the whole population, I don’t know the percentage, but I am sure it is well over half the population is not only not born in Canada, but not educated in Canada. A considerable portion of the newcomers come from countries with very different values - such as no equality for women and definitely no gay rights.

As for in Germany - as elsewhere - there are so injustices, in addition to the treatment of Reiner.

What do we do with all that?

The first meeting of the Full Flourishing Community is tomorrow. If this interests you and you’re not yet on the list, please send an email to: elsa@fullflourishing.com

All the best to all of us on the side of truth, justice, love, human rights.

Elsa

https://fullflourishing.com



