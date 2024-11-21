Just started last week. TALK TIME. One hour a week. To talk and listen to each other.

If you’d like to take part, and you’re not on the email list to get the link:

- please reply to this message,

- or email me: elsa@truthsummit.info

- or leave your email in the comments.

If you’re already on the list, I will email you again shortly. If you don’t receive an email, please check the junk folder. If the message isn’t there, please contact me again.

Times:

Thursday, 2 pm Eastern - New York time (11 am Pacific, 7 pm UK)

Thursday, 9 pm Eastern - New York time (6 pm Pacific, morning in Australia, NZ, Korea)

Two suggestions, to help you be on time:

- set an alarm;

- aim to be there 5 minutes early.

The Focus:

The focus can be personal. It can be political. It can be family. It can be the world around us. The big thing: THE FOCUS IS YOU. What’s the best and the worst for you? Is there somewhere where you’re stuck? Is there somewhere where you’re zooming ahead? Is there something you really want to share? Something you’d like to change? The intent is both to connect and to find ways to take more action, if we’d like that. Or we may want to explore our desire to take time off.

TALK TIME. OUR WEEK. A chance to get to know each other better, and also get more energy. Connecting adds to our lives.

Elsa

https://fullflourishing.com

The desire to flourish fully is something natural.

But so many of us are not flourishing.

The Full Flourishing Formula:

steps to move toward full flourishing.



Posted November 21, 2024