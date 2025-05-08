TALK TIME - talking about “just us.” It wasn’t about getting closer, feeling connected. It was about getting into the habit of talking “just” about ourselves, what’s going on with us - not on and on and on, only for a couple of minutes (timed). And it was about listening and showing what we have heard, through responding with “what I heard is” and “this is how what you have said resonates with me.”

So, again this wasn’t about getting closer, feeling connected, and yet this has happened.

If this appeals to you, intrigues you, you’re welcome to come.

Weekly on THURSDAY, TALK TIME. At 2 times.

WHEN:

Thursday, 2 pm Eastern - New York time (11 am Pacific, 7 pm UK)

Thursday, 7 pm Eastern - New York time (4 pm Pacific, morning in Australia, NZ)

If you’d like to come, and you’re not on the email list:

- please reply to this message, including your email address

- or email me: elsa@truthsummit.info

- or leave your email in the comments.

If you’re already on the list, I will email you. If you don’t receive an email, please check the junk folder. If the message isn’t there either, please contact me.

TALK TIME. OUR WEEK. A chance to get to know each other better, and also get more energy. Connecting adds to our lives.

Elsa

Posted May 6, 2025