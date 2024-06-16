TODAY, Sunday, 2 pm EST, a short simple meditation for Reiner, Ed Wackerman and anyone else you’d like to send energy to.

2 pm EST

7 pm UK time

8 pm most of Europe

11 am PST - Pacific

The meditation will be live-streamed to Youtube.

For the live-stream, come back here starting 1:45 EST

truthsummit.substack.com/p/today-2-pm-est-short-meditation



All the very best to all of us on the side of good, of human rights and freedoms,

Elsa

Here is the address to write to Reiner:

LETTERS;

JVA Rosdorf

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Grossen Sieke 8

37124 Rosdorf

Germany

postcards and cards allowed,

no glitter on the envelops,

no stamps or money in the envelops,

no books or other objects - not permitted,

nothing to be mentioned about the case,

put your name of each page of the letter - letters are taken out of the envelops.

TO DONATE:

To donate, here is the link for donations for legal and other expenses: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2



Posted June 16, 2024