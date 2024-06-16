TODAY, 2 PM EST. SHORT MEDITATION for REINER and ED WACKERMAN, plus anyone you'd like to add
TODAY, Sunday, 2 pm EST, a short simple meditation for Reiner, Ed Wackerman and anyone else you’d like to send energy to.
2 pm EST
7 pm UK time
8 pm most of Europe
11 am PST - Pacific
The meditation will be live-streamed to Youtube.
For the live-stream, come back here starting 1:45 EST
truthsummit.substack.com/p/today-2-pm-est-short-meditation
All the very best to all of us on the side of good, of human rights and freedoms,
Elsa
Here is the address to write to Reiner:
LETTERS;
JVA Rosdorf
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich
Am Grossen Sieke 8
37124 Rosdorf
Germany
postcards and cards allowed,
no glitter on the envelops,
no stamps or money in the envelops,
no books or other objects - not permitted,
nothing to be mentioned about the case,
put your name of each page of the letter - letters are taken out of the envelops.
TO DONATE:
To donate, here is the link for donations for legal and other expenses: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2
Posted June 16, 2024