Good news is so much fun!! According to Chatham House (which some see as a major voice of the Evil Empire), Trump has destroyed the West - which translates into: Trump is winning massively against the British Empire which has been against national sovereignty and for, for instance, our eating bugs.

You can read all about it, or watch the video.

Here is Barbara Boyd of Promethean Action:

In this episode, Barbara Boyd discusses the monumental shift brought about by President Trump, which has led to the end of the Western Alliance as announced by Chatham House. The video addresses three critical stories: the impact of Chatham House's declaration, Trump's recent visit to Detroit, and the tussle between Trump and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. Boyd explains how Trump is reshaping America's role on the global stage, reversing 80 years of decline, prioritizing American workers, and challenging the existing post-World War II order. The episode also covers Trump's economic policies aimed at reducing healthcare costs, capping credit card interest rates, and making housing more affordable.

And here is the link to the video:

https://www.prometheanaction.com/the-midweek-update-chatham-house-panic-trump-destroyed-the-west-january-14-2026



Posted Jan 14, 2026