There are so many voices on what is going on in the Middle East. Do I have a contribution to make? I believe I do. It relates most to my interviews (2012-2014) with major truth tellers about Islamic ideology and history. It goes further back, to 2006, when I started paying attention to, learning about, and thinking about Islamic ideology, history, and current events.

A number of times these past months, I have thought about doing a Truth Summit, with the core being those long-ago interviews. But I have kept on not doing it.

The biggest question, for me. How to do the Summit in a way that people are most likely to listen?

I still don’t know. But I know It’s high time for me to add my voice, my knowledge, as best as I know how.

So here, the dates.

MARK YOUR CALENDAR:

UNDERSTANDING ISLAM, UNDERSTANDING THE WEST

THE THIRD TRUTH SUMMIT STARTS:

APRIL 8. 10 am EASTERN

As with the previous 2 Truth Summits, you will have the chance to listen to 2 interviews a day for 2 weeks. All interviews will be no cost for 48 hours.

Why bother doing this? My knowledge is that there is highly important information that many people don’t know about Islam. As one old saying goes:

Knowledge is power.

Another old saying:

And the truth shall set you free.

Why haven’t I been giving Islam a lot of attention? After a few years with a strong focus on Islam, I became increasingly concerned about other issues - other freedom of speech issues, the climate scam, mass media control, the banking cartel. I was always very concerned with the taboo on thinking about many subjects. Then, with the plandemic, I almost entirely put aside my concern with Islam - responding to the plandemic seemed so very urgent.

I was aware that Islam had not become any less dangerous.

I was aware - and grateful - that people like Robert Spencer and David Wood and Pam Geller and Bill Warner continued with their contributions.

Whom will you meet in this Truth Summit? The first person - also the first person I interviewed - is Bill Warner, PhD, who coined the term, Political Islam. What is Political Islam? It’s the huge portion of the Quran (65%, if I remember right), concerned with people termed infidels or kaffirs. How to treat us, notably. Which is not pleasant.

Why do I believe it’s important to me to bring these interviews to the table?

Because of two things:

what they show about the people interviewed - what great people they are, caring, intelligent, courageous (in many ways like the people who have chosen to speak out about the plandemic);

what they show about Islam - which I see as incredibly relevant to what is going on worldwide, not only in the Middle East.

With what’s going on in the Middle East, I have been hearing a lot about the Balfour Declaration, which was pushed, I have heard frequently, by a big powerful nasty Zionist. I have also heard, repeatedly, that the biggest of the early Zionists was an atheist. And then, of course, I have kept hearing that Hamas was started by the IDF. Sometimes it’s held that Hamas is even now controlled by the IDF

Anyone mentioning any of the above, would not mention that there have been, I believe, 5 proposals for a 2-state solution, all of them agreed to by Israel and turned down by the so-called Palestinians.

Except from those very aware of Islam, I have heard nothing about the relevance of Islamic ideology and history.

I don’t want to get caught in the recent or current situation.

That’s not what I know most about.

I do know quite a bit about Islam.

And I know it matters.

In addition to the interviews, there will be a pamphlet I wrote, for those who have not done much exploring of Islam. By the way, should you be one of those people who has not done much exploring and don’t like the idea of doing it, think of the people who haven’t done much investigating into the plandemic, and are quite resistant to doing any.

Posted March 21, 2024