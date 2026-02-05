Truth Summit

Truth Summit

MeeLeLee
2h

Dear Elsa! Thank you for your post, I know that it comes directly from your heart.

I also have known for a very long time that something is seriously wrong with our world. The ’know’ has piled up little by little from information that does not make any sense.

I was young when JFK and RFK were butchered, we all believed the official story until drips of information came out and nothing seemed to fit. Many of my generation lost their innocence and started to look at the world in a more critical way, not consciously but as ’burned once’.

911-know: I was watching IT real time switching between US and UK TV stations.

My first worry was that those buildings might have been full of asbestos based on my personal experience of steel construction of their building time. Many first responders were dying afterwards. Some 1,25 million tons of material was said to be in the 2 buildings. It was also said that it took only about 40 truck loads to haul it away.

A woman on UK TV station told in live sending that also building 7 had fallen, at the same time building 7 was still standing behing her on the screen. Building 7 was ’pulled’ some 20 minutes later, as the owner of the buildings later said. He supposedly owned them for a short while and had a double insurance for the B#1 & B#2. Interesting what records were supposedly housed in B#7 as well as in the 2 towers and in the accounting part of Pentagon that was hit. Mr. Rumsfeld said on TV day before, 9/10, that $2.3 Trillon was missing from Pentagon accounting.

T-know: At the moment I only look at one phenomenon with world leaders. Their Height. All leaders must have one double or many, but would think that at the important meetings the real ones are present, also in the press conferences. Everything else can be fixed, but it must be very difficult to shorten/lenghten a person by 5 inches or more. Internet is more vague reporting heights now compared to 2017. Sure there may be platforms inside shoes, etc, but it is interesting to compare persons side by side. The most beautiful seems to have rubber bones. All does not compute.

What is really behind the Ukraine war. I can tell myself several reasons, all dark.

What about all the viruses.

Some time ago there were elections for a high official in my native country. A winner had a pizzagate fbi symbol in the election ad. Coincidence or humiliation ritual? Once you see it, you can not not-see it.

We are bloody running out of conspiracies... And yes: Free Reiner!

Truth as a 2nd Language
4h

a brighter view of what we are in: https://devanneykathleen.substack.com/p/where-are-we-now

worth the read.

and thank you Elsa, a beautiful role you are playing in all this. no small matter.

