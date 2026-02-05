About the world. There is the horror of what has been revealed. At the same time, two films have been coming to mind. The Sting (1973), which I have heard described as the ultimate sting movie. And Blowup (1966) in which the dots look like romance but when blown up show a murder in progress. Plus I am indebted to super-sleuths like Celia Farber who has just posted from another super-sleuth, Nick Bryant, who has, according to Farber, collected all the evidence together from the recent dump of millions of Epstein documents. And then Pasheen Stonebrooke has come out with another compilation, plus a clip showing Epstein was just a mule, and at the top are.... There are other major super-sleuths - a thank you to each one. (I’ll be providing a few links further down.)

And then there is that word, breathe, and what it can connect to.

_________________

There is that other layer, so different from The Sting and Blowup.. An absolutely monstrous amount of horrific material has been revealed. It is as if we suddenly were given images of the concentration camps from World War II. Skeletal figures. Piles of bodies. Only this is different. We cannot point to just one country, just one government, just one leader. This is about political and financial and religious world leaders, not from one place. This is from large parts of the world.

Of course we have learned, if we have been paying attention, that with World War II, things were not so simple then either. Much more - far more countries, far more political and financial and secret service figures, were involved than people were told. Who groomed Hitler? Who financed him?

_________________

About the Epstein dumps, I have chosen not to read or see details, just as I have chosen not to watch any beheadings. People fully alive. Heads cut off. Then dead. I also choose not to watch horror films. I remember being terrified, watching Rosemary’s Baby and Night of the Living Dead. Enough.

But though I have not taken in details from the released files, I know what has been revealed. Torture videos. The murder of babies. Sacrifices.

I have been reading and hearing of this for a long time. Most of all from an Australian friend who died several years ago. I could not fully believe him. It was so outside my comprehension. And yet I also knew it was true. Another part of me knew it was true.

And I come to another thought. Maybe the two films came to mind, because I know the facts, but have chosen to stay away from experiencing the horror. And I think of Cognomovement, which helps people remove the impact of trauma while keeping the memories.

So now, back to The Sting and Blowup.

_________________

I bring up The Sting because it is my sense that we are watching and being part of (no matter how small or reluctant a part of) some massively huge sting. Who is good? Who is bad? Who is the author of which part of the script? Is anyone anything like he or she says they are?

If you want a fun Sting, you might want to watch the film with Robert Redford and Paul Newman. So many twists and turns. I remember that I didn’t have a clue what would happen next, or who had set things up, but was very happy to see the good guys, in yet another twist which they had engineered, win out.

What we are living - much more serious. But likewise, many twists. Not yet ended.

_________________

I bring up Blowup because so often people say, connect the dots - but the dots just look like dots because they are far away. Up close one sees events, people, actions. Sometimes, in isolation, these seem to indicate one thing, but when another dot, sometimes quite distant, is blown up, one recognizes that something quite different has been going on.

In Blowup, the photographer, unaware of what he was photographing, is soon hunted by the murderer, which leads to the photographer examining the photographs he took and coming to recognize what he has photographed.

As for what has been happening with truth-diggers and truth-tellers, quite a number have, as the expression goes, paid with their lives. Many more have paid by losing their financial well-being and having their reputations destroyed. Some, like Reiner, on top of having their financial well-being destroyed, are in prison.

_________________

And now I come to the super sleuths. In my truth questing I have been indebted to super-sleuths into so many different topics. The reality I recognize is so different from what, only a few years ago, I believed existed. I am actually a small part of this sleuthing and truth-spreading web, relying on the findings of super sleuths combined with my capacity to evaluate, plus input from readers who are sleuths in their own right.

_________________

9/11. I am shown over and over, in the mass media, 2 airplanes flying into 2 very tall buildings. I accept the mainstream narrative. Super-sleuths, semi-sleuths and anti-sleuths get going. Years later, mentioning 9/11, someone asks me if I know about Building 7. I do not. He whips out his cell phone. “I have a video here,” he says, and soon finds it, sounding triumphant. Yes, the has a short video clip - maybe 10 seconds - of a building I had never heard of, Building 7, descending and disappearing from view behind other buildings.

Was the person who showed me the video clip a super-sleuth, a deep down digger into the truth about 9/11? I don’t know. But he did wake me up to the fact that 9/11 was not exactly what I had been told it was.

Super-sleuths into 9/11, from my own exploration: Judy Woods and Andrew Johnson, and others who recognized the facts assembled by Judy Woods. It was perhaps another 5 or even 10 years before I learned of the facts she found.

9/11. A mid-size sting, selling “the world” something caused by directed energy weapons as something caused by 2 airplanes that could barely have dented the 2 buildings - as I found out years later. 9/11 - that was in 2001, when “we” (most of the humans on the planet) did not have a clue that some small group of humans and/or non-humans had access to all kinds of very advanced technology.

_________________

A pause. For that word, breathe. It’s all too easy to get caught, to get tangled into arguing and urgency and overwhelm.

I’ll just let this pause be, not fill it with dozens of options.

_________________

There’s something too simple for me about Blowup. It looked like a couple having a close moment in the grass. It was a murder. In what I see around me now, it’s not that simple.

_________________

QAnon. Is this a creation of “white hats” (good guys) letting us know a bit of what is going on and giving us hope, while also making themselves seem ridiculous? Or is this “black hats” (bad guys) masquerading as white hats making themselves seem ridiculous?

_________________

The lead actors, starting with Trump. Again, so many possible possibilities.

For example, is there currently some actual Donald Trump who has something to do with the Donald Trump we see in public. Or is it all a show. No more Trump anywhere. But the Trump figure is shown to us as it is useful to move the plot along.

Note: someone like Susan Kokinda, with her astute analysis of much that is going on regarding Trump, definitely believes there is an actual Trump who is actually making his decisions.

And from here, I need to go to some facts that are enough - these dots are enough - to show clearly some of the utter depravity of the people and perhaps non-people who have had much control over this amazing planet.

I am back to some of what is moving deep within me. I think of words from a novel by Conrad. The Heart of Darkness. “The horror. The horror.” I believe those are the last words uttered by the protagonist. Here it is as if some black swamp sludge were coming up. So much monstrosity.

_________________

So now, time for a super-sleuth, Celia Farber presenting findings on that horrific monstrosity from Nick Bryant:

Link: celiafarber.substack.com/p/time-to-turn-hard-against-anybody

And then, another of my half dozen or so favorites: Pasheen Stonebrooke with some Diva Drops,

Link: divadrops.substack.com/p/the-dark-underbelly-i-warned-you

And more from Pasheen - including a link to an important clip on X. My mind can’t hold who is behind whom - names and more names. It knows - I know - that the big thing is: there are very dark, very evil, very old powers behind it all. A huge thank you to everyone who is digging and showing - in this case that Epstein was just a mule, but that the true powers are …

Link: divadrops.substack.com/p/girl-on-fireand-not-confusing-access

_________________

And Reiner has come to mind again. I’d love to be discussing all this with him - a public discussion where everyone could hear and comment. I’d say another part of the punishment inflicted on him is keeping him from full access to information, from continuing to interview people, from whatever he would have been doing, if not in prison.

_________________

But we - most of us, anyway - are not in prison, except the prisons formed by inner barriers plus by beings hostile to us.

Yes, we need to get through this sludge, inner and outer.

__________________________

___________________________

_______________________

