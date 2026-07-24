THE VULNERABLE VS THE HUMAN PREDATORS. IS FOREWARNED FOREARMED?
I was, as the saying goes, “blown away” by Political Ponerology when I came across it in 2023. Ponerology - the study of evil. Political ponerology - the study of evil in politics.
I wrote several posts - the first, the second, and a final one summarizing the major traits of what one could call the human predators in politics. I passed the link to the book to Reiner, who was also extremely impressed. Harrison Koehli has a Substack on political ponerology. Excellent.
A new book has just come out - on human predators in general, in all areas of life: Karen Mitchell’s Human Predators. Harrison Koehli has written a number of posts over the past 2 years on Karen Mitchel’s work. His most recent post includes links to the book, plus an interview with the author.
And now here I am, doing what I can to get the word out.
I have an extra question: is forewarned forearmed? In other words, does it help protect us, to have knowledge of the existence of the human-predator group and their main characteristics?
But first, Koehli’s excellent piece, where you will find, along with much else, a list of the 5 core characteristics of such people, the last one being inner deadness.
Link: ponerology.substack.com/p/human-predators
To go directly to the interview:
Link: www.youtube.com/watch?v=fwYVzICB5rE
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Does it help to have information on the existence of human predators and their core characteristics, including:
the need for control, including control through calculated ferocity;
a predatory malevolent core;
a mask of sanity;
and then, inner deadness.
I very much valued Political Ponerology. It made it much easier for me not to see mainly the trees, rather than the overall forest - not to see mainly individuals, but to see how they fit as part of the political landscape.
My guess is that this book, these findings, will also help protect people to identify predators.
My knowledge is also that our vulnerabilities often run deep, have their roots way below the reasonable rational level.
We have, as a species, lived with a huge amount of mass abuse, including gas-lighting (being lied to and being told this was the truth) and terrorizing (think of the near-coercive measures employed during the plandemic).
My sense is that this book is one very powerful tool in helping undo the damage, and that many of us have much individual unrooting to do of the way we have been impacted by the traumatizing.
Posted July 24, 2026
I think it's important to remember we are all spiritual beings having a very temporary physical experience which has been documented by the Bible through thousands of years. It's amazing to me how dismissive atheists are of the obvious signs; from king Saul's asking a witch to conjure up the prophet Samuel to the extensive documentation of near death experiences, all pointing to another soul or spirit within our physical body. How does one explain its evolution? Yes, the question is rhetorical.
The book "The Unseen Realm" written by Dr. Michael Heiser, a Hebrew scholar is an effort to explain a lot of how the OT was seen by those living in it. It explains a lot of what we are seeing in our physical experiences, both good and bad and who's responsible for them. We are clearly in a spiritual conflict and need to know how to arm ourselves, to which, fortunately, the Bible gives answers. To your good health; both physically and spiritually!
Thought we were discussing evil and predators.my mistake