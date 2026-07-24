I was, as the saying goes, “blown away” by Political Ponerology when I came across it in 2023. Ponerology - the study of evil. Political ponerology - the study of evil in politics.

I wrote several posts - the first, the second, and a final one summarizing the major traits of what one could call the human predators in politics. I passed the link to the book to Reiner, who was also extremely impressed. Harrison Koehli has a Substack on political ponerology. Excellent.

A new book has just come out - on human predators in general, in all areas of life: Karen Mitchell’s Human Predators. Harrison Koehli has written a number of posts over the past 2 years on Karen Mitchel’s work. His most recent post includes links to the book, plus an interview with the author.

And now here I am, doing what I can to get the word out.

I have an extra question: is forewarned forearmed? In other words, does it help protect us, to have knowledge of the existence of the human-predator group and their main characteristics?

But first, Koehli’s excellent piece, where you will find, along with much else, a list of the 5 core characteristics of such people, the last one being inner deadness.

Link: ponerology.substack.com/p/human-predators

To go directly to the interview:

Link: www.youtube.com/watch?v=fwYVzICB5rE

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Does it help to have information on the existence of human predators and their core characteristics, including:

the need for control, including control through calculated ferocity;

a predatory malevolent core;

a mask of sanity;

and then, inner deadness.

I very much valued Political Ponerology. It made it much easier for me not to see mainly the trees, rather than the overall forest - not to see mainly individuals, but to see how they fit as part of the political landscape.

My guess is that this book, these findings, will also help protect people to identify predators.

My knowledge is also that our vulnerabilities often run deep, have their roots way below the reasonable rational level.

We have, as a species, lived with a huge amount of mass abuse, including gas-lighting (being lied to and being told this was the truth) and terrorizing (think of the near-coercive measures employed during the plandemic).

My sense is that this book is one very powerful tool in helping undo the damage, and that many of us have much individual unrooting to do of the way we have been impacted by the traumatizing.

Posted July 24, 2026