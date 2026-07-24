Truth Summit

Truth Summit

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Ralph DeVane's avatar
Ralph DeVane
11h

I think it's important to remember we are all spiritual beings having a very temporary physical experience which has been documented by the Bible through thousands of years. It's amazing to me how dismissive atheists are of the obvious signs; from king Saul's asking a witch to conjure up the prophet Samuel to the extensive documentation of near death experiences, all pointing to another soul or spirit within our physical body. How does one explain its evolution? Yes, the question is rhetorical.

The book "The Unseen Realm" written by Dr. Michael Heiser, a Hebrew scholar is an effort to explain a lot of how the OT was seen by those living in it. It explains a lot of what we are seeing in our physical experiences, both good and bad and who's responsible for them. We are clearly in a spiritual conflict and need to know how to arm ourselves, to which, fortunately, the Bible gives answers. To your good health; both physically and spiritually!

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Stan's avatar
Stan
5h

Thought we were discussing evil and predators.my mistake

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