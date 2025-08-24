I remember feeling such a sense of relief when I came across Diana West’s The Death of the Grown-up. It made so much sense: it was engineered, this death of the grown-up. Even more, it wasn’t some fabulous good thing. It was the death - the engineered death - of something good.

As for Woodstock, it’s touted as the turning point of a generation. Be there or be square. Liberation. An iconic moment.

I missed it. I barely heard of it before it happened, didn’t follow up, then somewhat regretted not going, though I did not regret missing the massive traffic jams, the rain, the mud, and all those massive crowds being “free.” I would have liked to hear the music live.

But what was Woodstock? Was it some natural occurrence? Or was it staged, part of the mind-binding of a generation? was it deep-down unfree, anti-freeing? Mind control.

This morning, an email from Matt Ehret came into my inbox. It passed on a new video featured by The Age of Muses:

Full Documentary: The Devil at Woodstock

We are proud to announce the full public release of “The Devil at Woodstock.” We explore the question of culture as both a tool and a weapon using a series of case studies, including the uncensored history of the 1960s counter-culture and its synthetic creation. How many of us can really distinguish between today’s real and synthetic culture? Wherein lies the difference? More importantly, what must be done to rediscover and restore an authentic, living culture committed to Beauty, the Sublime and the universal progress of man? This film is dedicated to laying out some of the principles necessary to begin answering these questions in a meaningful manner. This is the first in a series of films exploring these crucial topics. From Huxley’s Island and the musical group The Doors to Plato’s cave and the ancient magic of poetry, we venture deep into the heart of the modern image-making machine that has been shaping Western culture behind the scenes for far too long. Join us in lifting the veil. ageofmuses.substack.com/p/full-documentary-the-devil-at-woodstock

This fits so much with the Truth Summit - coming to the truth, the facts, of so much - while we are pushed to accept so many untruths, are inundated with untruths.

MIND CONTROL . . . such a huge underlying issue in everything.

As for the Truth Summit, you may have noticed that it’s been on hold for a couple of weeks. I have not had time. It will be back, in September.

In the meantime, here's are Truth Summit interviews so far:

https://truthsummit.info/truth-summit-2025.html

Links to the interviews from Weeks 1, 2, and 3, in case you missed some.

WEEK ONE - SEEING THE FACTS

ANDREW JOHNSON on 9/11

https://truthsummit.info/andrew-johnson.html

OLE DAMMEGARD on FALSE FLAGS

https://truthsummit.info/ole-dammegard.html

WEEK TWO - QUEST FOR JUSTICE

REINER FUELLMICH on QUEST FOR TRUTH and JUSTICE

https://truthsummit.info/reiner-fuellmich.html

https://truthsummit.info/reiner-fuellmich-update.html

HOWELL WOLTZ on JUSTICE DENIED

https://truthsummit.info/howell-woltz.html

WEEK THREE - COMMUNISM

DIANA WEST on AMERICAN BETRAYAL

https://truthsummit.info/diana-west.html

JIM SIMPSON on the RED-GREEN AXIS

https://truthsummit.info/jim-simpson.html

Again, MIND CONTROL . . . such a huge underlying issue.

Posted August 24, 2025