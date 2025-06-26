Note: I will be getting to more of spectacular Agent 131711. But first, why I think he matters.

I believe the play is Hamlet. The lines, as I remember them:

The play’s the thing

to catch the conscience of the king

I don’t care about the king (which king anyway) or his conscience (if any).

But there is that play. The damn-plan-scamdemic play, for instance - with evil Fauci center stage, and with assorted villainous “health” officers and hospital workers administering death through Remdesivir and other assorted chemicals to people coming in with broken arms and sometimes with something diagnosed as covid.

No 19th century melodrama could have more heart-wringing hair-clutching moments. Lovely 19-year-old with Down’s Syndrome euthanized - murdered in plain sight, from the point of view of so many. Amazing Grace.

And right now there is the Middle East play. I don’t need to go into details, such as the zap flash American bombing of 3 nuclear sites in Iran, with Trump boldly announcing peace in the Middle East, with immediate blatant violations by Israel, and with Trump having a spectacular onstage meltdown.

No play by an ancient Greek playwright or more recently by Shakespeare could have more dramatic moments.

I think of Medea dying onstage - or it could be some other ancient Greek heroine or hero. And of course there are Othello and Hamlet and Romeo and Juliet.

Yes, the play’s the thing.

_________________________

And looking into the workings of the play are people like, perhaps most brilliantly, Agent 131711

LINK: chemtrails.substack.com/p/the-unbelievable-and-illogical-story

What is going on here, he asks. Or rather, he presents facts and lets them speak for themselves - like facts from old newspapers on the Chicago World’s Fair of 1893. Facts and more facts - the buildings people saw when they went to the Chicago World’s Fair of 1893.

The facts are the play we are supposed to believe - “reality” as we have had it presented to us and as we are supposed to believe still.

Only it is clearly not reality - things are not as they seem.

I suggest you read his post.

Then, in a recent post, Agent 131711 gave lots of evidence indicating that the Great Fire of Chicago of 1870 was started by directed energy - just by looking at the facts we have from that fire.

The facts are usually given another explanation - one that does not make any sense, is illogical. How to see if the most common explanation makes sense? Read that post as well.

________________________

In Where Did the Towers Go, Judy Wood’s brilliant exposition of what happened on what is commonly referred to as 9/11, Judy Wood notes that she pays attention to what she SEES. (She learned to do this as a child of deaf parents.) Most people pay attention to what they HEAR even if it goes against what they are seeing.

Links to Judy Wood’s brilliant book:

https://archive.org/details/where_did_the_towers_go

https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/11334129-where-did-the-towers-go-evidence-of-directed-free-energy-technology-on

Agent 131711 does one thing more - something Judy Wood also does. He THINKS ABOUT, USES LOGIC ABOUT what he SEES (in his case, in old newspaper records).

______________________

And now other plays are happening. Agent 131711 does not get caught in the narratives. Neither did Judy Wood.

And I am finding I am not getting caught. No desire to take sides or argue. Unlike Agent 131711, I don’t even have the impulse to figure out what is actually happening. Are there 3 Trumps or 4? When did an alternate Trump first appear? Which of the public figures is the actual public figure? To what extent do the public figures have the ability to choose what they say or do?

_____________________

I started my title with The Play’s the Thing. I ended the title with The Joker is Wild.

Who is the joker? The forces for freedom?

So much, for me, is wild - outside my area of knowledge.

And still I do what I can.

More lines from Shakespeare (from memory):

all the world’s a stage

and all of us merely players

we have our exits and our entrances

and one man in his time plays many parts

(Same for women, of course.)

What I take from those lines is that we cannot exit from the play - all the world’s a stage. But we can choose the role we play.

And we can change the role we play.

In this understanding of the lines, we are not passive bit players.

Anyway, those are the thoughts I’ve been having.

In the meantime, a big thank you to Agent 131711 for shredding parts of the official story, tearing down masses of false narratives. It does not bring me to the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth, but it gets me to see much more so I can - we can - continue from there (among heaps and heaps of rubble)

As for the joker is wild, I see us all as potential jokers, wild cards. To the extent we are not mind-controlled, we are wild cards.

But what is going on backstage? And do the jokers perhaps upset the backstage applecart of horror and hate of the evildoers? Are we essential to a good outcome?

Elsa

Posted June 26, 2025

JOURNEY. STRANGE JOURNEY. ALL THE CHAPTERS ... UP TO NOW

