I recently looked at BETRAYAL - the many ways we have been and are being betrayed, for instance by our society. A headline from my inbox today: BETRAYED: How America Was Infiltrated While We Celebrated WW2 Victory.

I’ve also looked at the high cost of inner messes.

Today I want to look inward some more, at ways inner messes are costly. For instance, when our society is betraying us, how many of us have even the faintest feeling that something wrong is going on? It’s a quarter century after 9/11. Many people still believe the mainstream media story that 2 big but quite flimsy airplanes knocked down two massive solid buildings. They sneer at people who question the official story.

We look outward so much, doing our best to learn to perceive what is going on in the world, beyond what we can see. The 13 families. The Black Nobility. The high-level Freemasons. 15-minute cities. Mossad. MK-Ultra. M-15 (or is it 16). The control grid.

It’s my experience that, on average, people concerned with truth and justice and human rights give considerably less attention to what is going on within us, especially our personal vulnerabilities.

Yet if you’ve followed what has happened with Reiner, you know the high cost of his not recognizing the danger posed by Viviane Fischer and the ”port lawyers,” among others.

He’s very far from the only one who’s been hurt in part - sometimes in large part - by something within himself.

I was talking with a friend who was very frustrated. When she was about 30, she had twice over almost gotten involved in something she saw as a financial opportunity, but both would have been financial disasters. Her then-husband stopped her both times. Several decades later, about ten years ago, she came upon a similar opportunity but no one was there to stop her - and she had not taken care of the inner mess that led to her mis-perceiving a major financial loss-situation as a brilliant financial opportunity. It took her a number of years to realize her error, and even longer to realize her role in this. The evidence was there. She had just not recognized it.

Actually, what I see here is that there was an inner mess … and it was not taken care of. The first time around she was protected from her vulnerabiiity … and did nothing about it.

Another situation. I got an email from someone who had been a healer for four decades, everything going smoothly. Then in a rapid series of developments, she came to be evicted from her own home. There had been a late romance - or anyway it was a romance on her side. Now ownership of her house was being transferred to the man she had recently married.

She wrote to everyone she knew. She was vehement, outraged. I’m sure, before the one-sided romance, she had no idea of her vulnerability to someone like the man she married.

I wonder: had her vulnerability ever showed itself earlier? I don’t know.

A famous example. Mary Morrissey is a major New Age figure. About a quarter of a century ago, her second husband was taking care of the finances of her church. He lost millions. In her case, there was massive grief and also a sense of responsibility - she recognized there were signs she had not paid attention to. So she took on a 12.5 million dollar debt. And has repaid it.

In this case, it seems clear to me that the underlying vulnerability - not paying adequate attention to reality - did not get dealt with. With covid, she chose to take the shots, though some people urged her not to and though there was massive evidence of their danger.

Another major New Age figure, Bob Proctor, almost certainly paid with his life for not perceiving the dangers of the shots and of the standard treatment for covid - remdesivir and ventilator.

In his case, his big thiing was always how we create our realities. I see we have considerable input in what happens to us - but it is essential to pay attention to reality. I see Bob Proctor - like Mary Morrissey - did not do that. A dangerous vulnerability.

Note: I am not saying that everything is our responsibility. I am saying that our strengths and vulnerabilities make a huge difference. Do we look closely or do we see what we wish were there, what we would like to be there? Are we too scared to act on what we know if the right thing to do?

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I have, for decades, looked at inner messes - blocks, mis-perceptions, damage from trauma - as well as looking outward. Lately I have been feeling something within me shifting to giving more attention to the messes within, especially to old messes that lead to new unwantedt situations, and to what we can do about them.

That, in fact, is what attracted me to Cognomovement, which I’ve written about several times over the past few months. It’s claim: it is a reliable method for undoing major inner trauma.

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What are our inner strengths and inner vulnerabilities?

And how can we lessen the vulnerabilities?

Are there ongoing vulnerabilities?

What we face is huge. So much deceit around us - a financial system that isn’t as it presents itself, a media that pushes hatreds and falsehoods,… and then there we are, highly imperfect ourselves. Much to do, both with inner messes and the deliberate messes - untruths, injustices - around us.

I have the sense of, myself, taking thousands of steps, to greater outward perceptiveness and also toward fewer inner vulnerabilities.

Next: a look at what I see as a repeat in my father’s life.

Elsa

PS. If you have inner blocks that you know are holding you back, and maybe have long been holding you back, take a look at Full Flourishing and have a 15-minute Discovery Call to to see what could be possible.

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Posted May 21, 2026