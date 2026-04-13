A real estate agent told me about a new property she was listing. Someone had built a home that didn’t suit her in a location that didn’t suit her. A huge isolated house on a very large property. Four huge bedrooms, or perhaps five. A 20-minute drive to the closest town. The owner is way too alone. Lonely.

What happened?

There is a lot I don’t know. I do know that it matters to pay close attention to what we need. Will we be getting at least a good chunk of that wherever we are going?

The owner is planning on selling, and then perhaps buying a much smaller place much closer to a town.

Will that suit the person more?

There is more opportunity for making connections.

Were there illusions, rather than good reasons, for building a huge house in an isolated area? My guess is that illusions are likely to have played a part.

What I know is that we are likely to pay a big price for believing that what we would like to be real, is real - rather than recognizing what is actually there.

This is just one very tiny example of the high cost of not taking care of inner messes.

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I could go on and on about inner messes and their high cost.

Right now what’s coming to mind is the high cost of LARGE-SCALE INSTILLED inner messes - in other words, deliberately manufactured inner messes.

For example, the whole covid psy-op - that’s people being brainwashed into inner messes, mind-traps.

For example, all the rigid positions, usually buttressed by rage - on climate, Gaza, Israel, Zionism, Trump Derangement Syndrome, blanket Jew-blaming, and on. Huge amounts of inner messes.

Who gets caught in them? Most people.

Sometimes we can watch the growing mass-mess.

And mixed with the large-scale instilled inner messes, there are so many personal messes from hurts and traumas - fears, shame, general distrust from betrayal, hopelessness from disappointments. My guess is that the freer we are of personal inner damage, the less likely we are to fall into the instilled mind-traps.

For example, I have long cared hugely about perceiving as accurately as I can and thinking as well as I can. My guess is that those commitments helped considerably in keeping me relatively immune from the covid psy-op, as well as the earlier mind-trap about Islam (“religion of peace”), and freeing me when I did get ensnared, as I initially did around climate.

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And then I come to my ongoing question, from the problem solving part of myself: What can we do, with all that is going on?

One of my own answers has been Full Flourishing, to deal with inner messes from whatever source.

Another is to appreciate the efforts of many other people working at clearing the messes in various ways, like through finding accurate information and getting it out as best as they can.

Still another is recognizing the high cost of inner messes and doing what we can in our own lives to clear as much as we can.

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A thought is crossing my mind. We have huge personal growth movements, all aiming to undo PERSONAL inner damage - from childhood trauma, etc. At the same time we have massive psy-ops inducing DELIBERATELY INSTILLED inner damage. To the best of my knowledge, the personal growth movements have not aimed to undo, and generally do not even acknowledge, the deliberately instilled inner damage.

I wonder:

Is this because of inherent flaws in most personal growth movements?

Is this because they have not been used by people attuned to the in?

One thing is clear. Personal inner damage, whatever the source, exacts a very high cost.

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Posted April 13, 2026