Marilyn Monroe, long ago, was in a movie called, Some like it hot. I was not planning on anything extra hot. But then I realized I had a hot potato in my hands. I’ve written about that. I have more info.

But first, a review of what’s special about the 2025 TRUTH SUMMIT - SPECIAL EDITION.

And then, who’s on in Week One and Week Two.

____________

WHAT’S SPECIAL ABOUT THIS TRUTH SUMMIT?

#1

Most Summits have at least 10 interviews a week, so at least 20 in 2 weeks.

The 2025 TRUTH SUMMIT - SPECIAL EDITION will feature only 2 main people - that is, 2 main interviews - each week.

So you have much more time to listen to everything, and think about things.

#2

Most Summits run for only 2 weeks.

The 2 Truth Summits of 2023 included, together, well over 40 interviews.

Plus there are new interviews.

So the 2025 TRUTH SUMMIT - SPECIAL EDITION, with only 2 people interviewed per week, will be ongoing for approximately half a year.

#3

Most Summits give you the option of buying the series. I’ve done that. A big thank you to everyone who purchased.

This time, after I send out the interviews to you, the interviews will stay available for everyone.

#4

So how to deal with the fact that money is an essential part of life as it is now?

There is a DONATION OPTION, for people who have the financial means and who very much appreciate the Summit. This option to donate will be available throughout the Summit.

Usually a Summit is offered at between 97 and 297.

If you’re financially okay (but not better) and very much appreciate the interviews, the suggested donation is 97.

If you are doing well financially and very much appreciate the interviews, the suggested donation is 297.

As the Summit will be running for half a year (or perhaps more), there will also be a monthly option.

Here’s the summary:

SUGGESTED ONE-TIME DONATION IF DOING OK FINANCIALLY: 97 US

SUGGESTED ONE-TIME DONATION IF DOING WELL FINANCIALLY: 297 US

________________

SUGGESTED MONTHLY DONATION IF DOING OK FINANCIALLY: 19 US

SUGGESTED MONTHLY DONATION IF DOING WELL FINANCIALLY: 47 US

And should anyone want to be a sponsor, there will be the option to choose how much you want to donate. Or please write to me. That would be amazing.

How will this work out? I have no idea. I’ll keep you posted.

______________________

T HEN, MORE ABOUT THE RED HOT POTATO

I’ve already written about some of what I heard in the interview with Ole on the war in Gaza.

But that wasn’t the hot potato. That had to do with the Holocaust. According to what I heard from Daisy Moses Chief Crackpot, he holds that:

at most a couple hundred thousand joos died an' THOSE--he sez are the OFFICIAL NUMBERS...really?

I’ve had many great exchanges with Daisy. She does loads of research - loads and loads.

On the other hand, it didn’t go with what I knew about Ole for him to say something far from the truth,

Still, the comment came from Daisy, whom I had learned to trust.

My first impulse was . . . how do I make this go away? Ole had struck me as an extremely dedicated truth seeker. And now!!!

That first impulse slowly shifted to seeing Daisy’s allegations (perhaps true, perhaps not) about Ole’s views on the Holocaust, as a gift - an opportunity to look into something vital to look into.

Over the past few years, just about everything I thought was settled, has been questioned - from vaccines to supplements to 9/11 to the existence of dinosaurs (questioned by Agent 131711, not by religious fundamentalists convinced the world was made in 6 days).

But if you want super heated stuff - people with blood boiling, spewing rage and venom - turn to the Middle East. And if that isn’t hot enough for you, say anything that in any way questions the official narrative about the Holocaust.

I will pause here. A long pause.

What kind of Truth Summit is it if I avoid dealing with this most red hot of red hot potatoes?

Slowly I came (perhaps crazily) to welcome this push to explore something-believed-to-be-true.

I had the sense of being near an area festering, oozing. Trauma. Infection.

It was a fenced-off area. DO NOT ENTER.

I know very well that, with the c-virus, people have been severely punished for not accepting the narrative. I think of Reiner, targeted and finally arrested over 18 months ago. And much more.

But I wrote, at the beginning, that I have more info. That is that I have now watched a video in which Ole is interviewed on what he has found when investigating the Holocaust. He looks at facts, he gives details. And he is caring. He does not minimize Jewish suffering and pain and death. He also speaks of being nervous to do the interview. He knows people whose lives have been destroyed for exploring what he is exploring. I will be giving the link next week, when I send out the interview I have done with him.

Now something else comes to mind.

______________________

MY STORY

What is coming to mind is the question: Why am I doing these Truth Summits? Where does it come from, this urge to do Truth Summits?

They’re always on the people as well as the truths they’re doing their best to get heard.

When I think back to childhood, to coming from Austria to Canada when I was 5, things are not clear. So much was felt and not spoken - not known, really, not by me, not by the children around me, or even by my parents or the other grown-ups around me.

I want to look at that more. The confusion of that little girl, and how it has become fuel to bring truth to light.

I will pause here.

Before ending, the line-up for Week One and Week Two.

______________________

THE LINE-UP:

WEEK ONE AND WEEK TWO

WEEK ONE:

ANDREW JOHNSON on 9/11 -

Seeing the Facts

OLE DAMMEGARD on FALSE FLAGS -

Finding What’s Behind the False Flag Narratives

WEEK TWO:

REINER FUELLMICH -

Passionate Quest for Truth and Justice

HOWELL WOLTZ -

7 Years 3 Months in the American Injustice System

________________________________

In the meantime, here are more of the people you will be meeting:

Please spread the news of the Truth Summit.



Posted July 18, 2025