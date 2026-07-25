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Gord4Truth's avatar
Gord4Truth
16h

Fantastic, it works! And it's so easy. Thanks for sharing.

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Ralph DeVane's avatar
Ralph DeVane
19h

Love helpful articles. This one reminded me when I was having a back issue and went to a chiro who told me to build up my butt muscles. He was looking out his window and called me over to see an old man walking with a slow gait of about six inches. He asked me why I thought the old man could only manage such a short gait. I told him I didn't know. He said "because he has no butt muscles". I looked at the old man and could see his butt was flat. It was a visible example of the chiro's point and became a motivator for me.

To your good health!

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