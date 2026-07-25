I was not looking for The Good Posture Formula. My friend did not know she was handing me The Good Posture Formula. She likes to send me stuff she finds valuable, and this was about stopping back pain, which is a very good thing.

I found something much more. And more than that, it is ultra simple. But no one had given it to me - because they did not have it. My sister has told me, hundreds of times, to stand up straight. But she did not give me the key, because she did not have it.

My friend accidentally gave it to me. And now I am giving it to you. In a nutshell, it is:

Leave your behind, behind.

The words are from Esther Gokhale. (More from her below.)

A more formal way of saying this - and harder to understand - is:

Tilt your pelvis back.

These words are also from Esther Gokhale.

So leave your behind behind - which is the same as, tilt your pelvis back - and presto, I had great posture. Without moving my shoulders at all or straightening my back even a bit - which never worked, not long term - my shoulders were back and my back was straight. No effort.

By the way, I have had to keep checking in, to see if my behind was still behind, if I was still tilting my pelvis back. Most of the time, yes. Occasionally, no.

The big thing: I was addressing and fixing the underlying issue.

When I look around, I see slouching all around. And then, just as unhealthy, as I have learned, I see lots of over-arched backs, swaybacks.

Both slouching and having a swayback are, longterm, damaging to the back. Many people end up with excruciating pain and back surgery which often does not fix the back problem and definitely does not fix poor posture.

But leave your behind behind, and that takes care of both slouching and having a swayback.

For lots more help, especially in addressing back pain - which is what drives most people to seek help: Esther Gokhale’s 8 STEPS to a PAIN-FREE BACK. (Gokhale - pronounced go-klay, rhymes with go-play.)

I’ve also made a video - very short - where you can see me change the tilt of my pelvis - and it totally changes my posture:

I also have 2 more short but important parts to this post:

1) How did this bad-posture epidemic get started?

2) Who is behind this?

First, the video - on Rumble and Youtube: https://rumble.com/v7d7ku4-the-good-posture-formula.-leave-your-behind-behind.-tilt-your-pelvis-back..html

Youtube:

Link: youtu.be/ouO9xckRN3c

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As I said, there are 2 more parts to this video.

One. How did the slouch and swayback epidemic get started?

The answer: the fashion industry in the 1920’s, when suddenly slouching was depicted as glamorous. Before that, it was fashionable to have a straight back.

Here is an image from a 1920’s fashion magazine (from Esther Gokhale’s 8 STEPS to a PAIN-FREE BACK).

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Two. Who is behind the bad-posture epidemic?

I have, ever since I’ve learned of the many crippling and painful practices done by humans to their group and often themselves, shaken my head in disbelief. How is this possible?

The first answer I got is: that’s how humans are.

So:

Bound feet in China.

Teeth filed - with agonizing pain - to sharp points in some South American tribes.

Penis cut lengthwise in some Australian aboriginal tribes.

Ribs cut out of some American women in the nineteenth-century.

Women genitally mutilated in many African tribes and with one-quarter of Muslim women.

I could go on.

So with all this, what am I doing, going on about bad posture? If you’ve ever known anyone with a bad back, you’ll know it’s not something minor.

Back to: how did practices like these get started? For quite some years, I accepted: that’s just how people are.

No longer.

It’s occurred to me that at least some of the practices I’ve mentioned - as well as others - might not all have originated with the group. In other words, in at least some of these cases, were there forces from outside the society, for instance behind the fashion industry, forces that favored bad posture. The American medical profession was just outlawing the more successful natural medical practices at the same time as, suddenly, bad posture became stylish. No one claims that the huge changes in the medical profession just happened. My guess is that the change in posture did not just happend either.

What does bad posture do to us, not just physically but psychologically? The 1920’s were a time when there was a big movement for equal rights for women - and suddenly bad posture was being promoted!!

As often, I do not have the answer. I do consider it a question worth considering: How did the bad posture movement come to be? As I’ve indicated, my guess is that it wasn’t just a few nutty fashion designers.

Posted July 25, 2026