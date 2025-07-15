We’ve all been subjected to an extended trauma experience - covid hysteria, lockdowns, mandates, extreme weather events, war and more war, the threat of nuclear war, families torn apart, drag queens in kindergarten.

Some people shut down. Some of us find ways to not only survive but to thrive.

What has it been like for you?

What is it like for you?

What helps?

Is there something you need?

Tomorrow, the weekly meeting of the FULL FLOURISHING QUEST.

THE TIME:

Tuesday, 2 pm Eastern, 11 am Pacific, 7 pm UK time, 8 pm most of Europe.

LENGTH:

One hour.

If you’re interested and not on the Full Flourishing list, please send an email to: elsa@fullflourishing.com

All the best to all of us, in this experiment, in everything,

Elsa

Posted July 14, 2025