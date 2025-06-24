I have been quiet about everything going on in the Middle East. I have felt I was watching a show. I like what has just happened - the announcement of peace between Iran and Israel from Trump. Will this peace actually happen? If so, what will happen next?

I will continue to be an observer, rather than someone with a strong opinion based on careful fact-finding.

This is different from how I have been around Reiner, where I know lots of facts and also have the sense of Reiner as someone who cares and is committed to justice in the world.

I have been quiet also around the fires started by directed energy. I have had nothing to add recently. Today I did send out a new piece of information, one that stunned me - information that the Great Chicago Fire of 1870 - over 150 years ago - has left behind indications, for those with eyes to notice, that it was started with directed energy.

What do we do with this?

That brings me to the Full Flourishing Community, a discussion place for what we are seeing and what we are doing.

Tuesday. One hour

The emphasis is Reiner, but not only Reiner. Most of all, it is on us. How are we relating, for instance, to Reiner’s being moved to a prison with much better conditions? How are we relating to major world events - like what we have just witnessed and are still witnessing in the Middle East? and like what looks like major evidence that directed evidence was around and in use 150 years ago!

TIME:

Tuesday, for one hour:

2 pm Eastern, 11 am Pacific, 7 pm UK time, 8 pm most of Europe

If you’re not on the reminder list and would like to get the link to the meeting, please email: elsa@fullflourishing.com

All the best to all of us,

Elsa

Posted June 23, 2025